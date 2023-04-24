3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less than $100

There are plenty of myths about investing. A big one is that you need to have a lot of money to get started with investing. That's not the case at all.

You can find lots of stocks with very affordable share prices. Many of them aren't necessarily great picks, but some are. Here are three no-brainer stocks to buy right now for less than $100.

1. Bank of America

For less than $30, you can buy one share of Bank of America (NYSE: BAC). This low price is primarily due to the banking crisis, which hammered bank stocks, in general.

However, Bank of America isn't an ordinary bank stock. It's one of the biggest banks in the world, ranking No. 7 globally and No. 2 in the U.S. based on assets. Because of its huge size, BofA is often viewed as "too big to fail." In other words, if the company ever encountered major financial difficulties, the U.S. government would likely step in to help to avoid a greater impact across the financial sector.

Bank of America doesn't only have an attractive share price; its valuation as a business is attractive as well. The stock's forward earnings multiple currently stands at only 8.8. That's much lower than BofA has historically traded.

Perhaps most importantly, Bank of America is managed well. Its latest quarterly results easily beat expectations. The company's financial position is strong. BofA is a leader in adopting technology. I think that this beaten-down stock will rebound in a major way not too far down the road.

2. Pfizer

You won't have to shell out much more to invest in Pfizer (NYSE: PFE). The big drugmaker's share price is currently a little under $40. This relatively low price is primarily due to concerns about declining sales for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine Comirnaty and antiviral therapy Paxlovid.

Sure, Pfizer will make a lot less money this year from its two COVID-19 products. However, the company also projects that the number of doses of Comirnaty will climb beginning in 2024. It even thinks that doses administered could top 2022 levels in 2026 with the introduction of a combination COVID-19/flu vaccine. Pfizer also expects that sales of Paxlovid will bounce back strongly next year and continue to rise in the subsequent years.

Pfizer's fortunes don't hinge entirely on COVID-19, though. The drugmaker anticipates that new non-COVID products launched through the first half of 2024 will more than offset any revenue declines from the loss of exclusivity of several of its top products. One of those likely launches is Pfizer's respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine, which could be a big winner in a new $10 billion market.

The company also looks for business development to be a major growth driver throughout the rest of the decade. Pfizer has completed several key acquisitions and is in the process of acquiring Seagen.

3. The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) is the most expensive of these three stocks. However, you can still buy a share of the advertising technology leader for around $62.

Unlike Bank of America and Pfizer, The Trade Desk's share price has skyrocketed so far this year. The huge gain is a result of the company's stellar business performance. While the overall digital advertising market has slumped, The Trade Desk continues to fire on all cylinders.

The share price is inexpensive, but The Trade Desk's valuation is quite lofty. The stock trades at more than 58 times expected earnings. That could be a showstopper for some investors.

However, the connected TV market is still only its early innings. The transition to digital advertising has a long way to go. The Trade Desk stands head-and-shoulders above its competition in the adtech market. I predict that this stock will be one of the biggest monster winners of the decade.

