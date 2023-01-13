3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less Than $10

Expensive stocks can have low share prices. Cheap stocks can have high share prices. It might seem counterintuitive, but it's true.

Of course, there are also attractively valued stocks that have low share prices. Here are three no-brainer stocks to buy for less than $10 each.

1. Cresco Labs

Sure, cannabis stocks have been beaten down a lot over the past couple of years. Cresco Labs (OTC: CRLBF) is no exception, with its shares nearly 90% below the peak from early 2021.

However, Cresco is now dirt cheap. I don't say that just because its share price stands under $2. The multistate cannabis operator's market cap of less than $600 million simply doesn't adequately reflect its long-term prospects.

Cresco generated revenue in the ballpark of $850 million last year. It awaits the closing of the acquisition of Columbia Care in the first quarter of 2023. This transaction should boost annual revenue to around $1.4 billion and make Cresco the largest cannabis operator in the U.S.

The headwinds the cannabis industry faces might not totally subside this year. However, Cresco Labs CEO Charles Bachtell said in the Q3 call that the companies that navigate the current challenges effectively "will slingshot forward when the winds inevitably shift." I think Bachtell was right. And I fully expect that Cresco will be one of the big winners when his prediction is fulfilled.

2. SoFi Technologies

It isn't just pot stocks that have experienced huge declines. Fintech stocks have, too. For example, shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) have plunged 80% below the early 2021 highs.

Again, though, I think that SoFi's share price of around $5 is too low considering the company's business prospects. My Motley Fool colleague Matt Frankel believes that SoFi could have 10x potential. I agree.

Despite SoFi's dismal stock performance, its underlying business remains strong. The company reported its net revenue soared 56% year over year in the third quarter of 2022. It added nearly 424,000 new members, a 61% increase that brought its total membership to over 4.7 million.

The main knock against SoFi is that it isn't profitable yet. However, the company is still in rapid growth mode. I believe that profitability will come with time. And I predict that SoFi won't remain this cheap for too much longer.

3. Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund

Forgive me for cheating a little with the final pick. Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund (NYSE: JPS) isn't a stock. It's a closed-end fund (CEF), a type of mutual fund. But it trades like a stock, and it has an attractively low price per share of around $7.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund currently owns 260 securities, including corporate bonds and preferred stock. The fund's objective is to generate high levels of income for investors while preserving their initial capital. It's been able to accomplish its goal through the years. The CEF currently offers a distribution yield of 6.82%.

This CEF doesn't have the growth potential that Cresco and SoFi have. But it should provide steady income and could be a winner in 2023 with an improving outlook for bonds.

