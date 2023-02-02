3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy in February

Wouldn't it be nice if investors had an "easy button" like the one that was featured in Staples commercials years ago? Having such a button would remove the decision-making process about which stocks to buy.

Unfortunately, the "easy button" doesn't exist. However, there are some investing decisions that shouldn't be hard to make at all. Here are three no-brainer stocks to buy in February.

1. Amazon

I don't think there's any question that Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is one of the best stocks to buy right now. One famous investor also views Amazon as a no-brainer stock. Legendary value investor Bill Miller told CNBC in January that the shares were ready for a rebound and called it "one of the easiest names in the market right now."

Actually, Amazon's stock has already begun a rebound, up more than 20% year to date after plunging nearly 50% in 2022. I expect the tech titan's momentum to continue for several reasons.

Importantly, inflation appears to be moderating. That's good news for Amazon, which has blamed its sluggish growth in large part on inflationary pressures on customers. The company is also cutting costs, which should lead to improved profitability in 2023 and beyond.

Amazon's valuation is attractive. The company still has solid growth prospects in its core e-commerce and cloud hosting markets plus new opportunities in healthcare and other areas. Even if macroeconomic headwinds don't subside, Amazon remains an excellent long-term pick for investors.

2. MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) stands out as another great e-commerce pick. But it's also one of the best fintech companies on the market.

Like Amazon, MercadoLibre disappointed investors last year, with its shares sinking 37%. So far in 2023, though, the stock has soared nearly 40%. Don't be surprised if MercadoLibre adds to that nice gain in the coming months.

The company dominates the e-commerce market in Latin America. MercadoLibre's market position could improve even more with its top rival, Americanas, embroiled in an accounting scandal.

However, I'm even more excited about MercadoLibre's fintech prospects. Many people in Latin America don't use traditional banking services. That gives the company a huge growth opportunity in this underserved market.

3. Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) is sort of the outlier among these three stocks. Shares of the big biotech company jumped more than 30% last year while the overall market struggled. Vertex is off to a pretty good start in 2023 as well, with a double-digit percentage gain already.

There's a lot to like about this stock. Vertex's cystic fibrosis (CF) drugs enjoy a monopoly. The company is practically a money machine as a result. And it still has plenty of room to grow in the CF market by securing additional reimbursement deals and regulatory approvals for its existing drugs in younger age groups.

Even better, Vertex has its sights set on major markets outside of CF. The company and its partner, CRISPR Therapeutics, hope to win approvals of exa-cel in treating (actually, curing) rare blood disorders sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

In addition, Vertex anticipates a near-term approval and launch of a promising non-opioid pain therapy, VX-548. This experimental therapy could provide effective pain relief without the side effects and potential for abuse associated with opioid drugs. Vertex thinks it might have a multibillion-dollar market opportunity with VX-548.

