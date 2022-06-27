3 No-Brainer Stocks I'd Buy Right Now

With tech stocks seeming to drop in price every day, it might feel intimidating to invest your hard-earned money in this sector. When longtime investors think about buying stocks in this market, it makes sense to pick companies that have a set of sticky products that businesses wouldn't even think about giving up but still have a massive opportunity ahead.

Three that fit that bill are Atlassian (NASDAQ: TEAM), Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA), and Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV). Let's dive into why you should consider adding shares of this trio.

1. Atlassian: Teams never go out of style

Atlassian's mission is to unleash the potential of every team. The company started 20 years ago with one product, Jira, which was focused on helping software engineers plan and manage their development projects. Today, the company has 16 products across three focus areas: agile software development, work management for all, and information technology service management. This large ecosystem of cloud-based interconnected tools helps fuel the company's land-and-expand go-to-market strategy. A customer often starts with one tool and then adds more over time.

Focusing on team-based software has been a winning growth strategy. In the company's most recent quarterly results, it reported revenue of $740 million, a 30% year-over-year gain. This was its fifth quarter in a row of 30% or more top-line growth. Its customer count grew to more than 234,000, up a solid 25% from the previous year.

Although the company doesn't release dollar-based retention numbers, the fact that the top line is growing faster than the number of customers shows that customers are signing on and spending more every year. The sticky nature of this product stems from customers using the software as a repository for its project and product development data. This information is critical to enterprises and make its platform one that customers continue to fund, regardless of economic conditions.

2. Okta: Cybersecurity that's convenient for employees

Okta started in 2009 just as software companies started moving to the cloud. Its co-founders realized that the information technology (IT) world was going to get more complicated for employees and the IT teams managing a company's cloud applications. Okta provides the convenience of a single sign-on for users and a centralized place for IT teams to manage user identity and access. This platform has grown into a $1.7 billion annual revenue run rate business but still has a huge opportunity ahead.

The company is collecting customers with a powerful land-and-expand model. With a dollar-based net retention rate at or above 120% for the last nine quarters, it's clear that its solution is valuable to customers. And with an $80 billion addressable market and a goal of growing 35% each year through FY2026, this platform has plenty of room to run.

With the cost of data breaches reaching into the millions, it is unlikely that organizations will cut back on their IT security spending, and Okta can certainly benefit in the years ahead.

3. Veeva Systems: The backbone of life sciences businesses

Veeva Systems hosts an end-to-end platform for life sciences enterprises to manage their entire operations digitally in a regulatory-compliant way. Whether it's calling on a life sciences customer, developing a new pharma drug or medical device, or supporting an existing one, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has strict guidelines of how it all should be done. Veeva has grown up supporting this industry since 2007 and is well suited to continue to grow to provide more value to its customers.

Veeva just finished a record-setting quarter with $505 million in top-line revenue, representing a 16% year-over-year gain. As opposed to other young software-as-a-service growth companies, this life science partner is highly profitable. The company posted $100 million in net income, a solid 20% of revenue.

What's even more exciting to investors is that the company just won one of its largest deals ever with a top 20 pharma company that is adopting "12 products across clinical, quality, and regulatory." This shows that Veeva's platform is incredibly valuable for its customers.

But investors are always looking ahead. Veeva has captured just a small percentage of the $13 billion addressable market and is targeting $3 billion in annual revenue by 2025. This company has a bright future. With a recent vote of confidence from analysts at Goldman Sachs, maybe it's time to get in on this gem.

Investing in a down market

With worries of a recession looming and the Nasdaq in bear territory, it might not seem like a good time to invest. But longtime investors know to be "greedy when others are fearful," especially with companies that provide critical services to its customers and have a huge market opportunity ahead.

If you pick up a few shares today of any of this trio, five years from now, your future self will likely be happy that you took the plunge.

