3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Rest of 2025 and Beyond

Some companies seem like obvious slam-dunk investments. They have a combination of durable business models, visible growth profiles, and strong financials. Because of that, you don't have to think twice when considering whether to buy these stocks.

Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIPC)(NYSE: BIP), and Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE: BAM) stand out to a few Fool.com contributing analysts as no-brainer buys for 2025 and beyond. Here's why they think these stocks will be great long-term investments.

Enbridge has dividend investors covered today and tomorrow

Reuben Gregg Brewer (Enbridge): It is easy to get caught up in the fact that Enbridge has increased its dividend, in Canadian dollars, for 30 years and currently has a lofty 5.5% dividend yield. Those two facts do, indeed, make it a very attractive dividend stock.

But what about the business that backs the dividend? That's where the real magic is here. Enbridge started out largely transporting oil through its fee-based energy infrastructure system. Looking at the direction the world was going, it started to add more and more natural gas transportation assets to its system, including regulated natural gas utilities. And, along the way, it dipped its toe into clean energy investments, with some sizable stakes in offshore wind farm assets in Europe. The trend is what's important to note.

Essentially, Enbridge is a reliable dividend-paying energy stock that is changing its business along with the changing energy needs of the world. That is, in fact, the goal that management is pursuing. And it means that you, as a dividend investor, can comfortably own Enbridge even through the ongoing, likely decades-long, shift from dirtier fuels to cleaner ones.

The only drawback here is actually tied to the lofty dividend yield. Enbridge isn't likely to be a fast-growing business, so the yield is going to make up a huge portion of your total return. But if you are focused on generating a large income stream from your investments, that probably won't bother you much, if at all.

Strong earnings and dividend growth ahead

Neha Chamaria (Brookfield Asset Management): Brookfield Asset Management is among the largest alternative asset managers in the world, with over $1 trillion of assets under management (AUM). It's a global powerhouse, operating in over 50 countries across five verticals: infrastructure, renewable power and energy transition, real estate, private equity, and credit. Here's why the stock has caught my attention: The company has just announced bold growth plans through 2030.

Of its $1 trillion AUM, roughly $560 billion is fee-bearing capital. That's the portion of its assets on which Brookfield Asset Management charges management fees, also its primary source of revenue. As of Dec. 31, 2024, 87% of that fee-bearing capital was perpetual (fees coming from its permanent capital vehicles and funds) or long-term (fees locked in for at least 10 years). That makes Brookfield Asset Management's revenue and cash flows incredibly stable and predictable and also supports dividend growth. Brookfield Asset Management last increased its dividend by 15% earlier this year.

Brookfield Asset Management expects to more than double its fee-bearing capital base to $1.2 trillion by 2030, driven by growth in existing businesses and new verticals like insurance and wealth management. The company is off to a strong start in 2025, with its fee-based earnings rising 16% year over year in the second quarter. Notable recent announcements include an agreement with tech giant Google to deliver up to 3,000 megawatts of hydroelectric capacity in the U.S. during the quarter and a $10 billion investment in Sweden to develop artificial intelligence infrastructure.

With its earnings stability and massive growth targets, Brookfield Asset Management is a rock-solid stock to buy for 2025 and beyond.

Focused on capitalizing on these megatrends

Matt DiLallo (Brookfield Infrastructure): Brookfield Infrastructure is a leading global infrastructure investor. Part of the Brookfield Corporation family, along with Brookfield Asset Management, this entity owns and operates a diversified portfolio of crucial infrastructure assets across the utility, energy midstream, transportation, and data sectors.

The company focuses on deploying capital into infrastructure that capitalizes on three major global investment megatrends: digitalization, decarbonization, and deglobalization. The company sees a multitrillion-dollar investment opportunity ahead across these themes, particularly in infrastructure to support AI, such as data centers, semiconductor fabrication facilities, and natural gas power plants. Brookfield has already committed to investing significant capital to capitalize on this opportunity, including building a backlog of $5.9 billion of data infrastructure capital projects that it expects to complete over the next two to three years.

Brookfield has also secured several acquisitions this year. It's investing $1.3 billion to buy interests in a U.S. refined products pipeline system, a U.S. bulk fiber network provider, and a North American railcar leasing portfolio. These new investments will boost its cash flow as the deals close in the coming quarters.

Brookfield's powerful combination of organic growth drivers and acquisitions-driven expansion positions it to deliver more than 10% annual funds from operations (FFO) per share growth in 2025 and beyond. That will drive Brookfield's ability to increase its more than 4%-yielding dividend by 5% to 9% annually. This compelling mix of income and growth makes Brookfield a no-brainer stock to buy and hold for the long term.

