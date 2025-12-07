3 No-Brainer Growth Stocks to Buy for 2026 With $100 Right Now

Key Points

Growth stocks have seen valuations climb higher across the board over the past three years.

These three companies are all leaders in fast-growing industries.

Their valuations are still attractive relative to their growth prospects.

After producing strong returns in 2023 and 2024, the S&P 500 has continued its historic run in 2025. The benchmark index is up another 16.5% through the first 11 months of the year, on track for another great year for investors. At this point, many stocks have prices that appear extended well beyond the underlying fundamentals of the business. That's especially true among growth stocks, which have been leading the market higher for three years straight.

While many stocks have gotten expensive recently, there are still a few great opportunities for investors. Even with just $100, there are growth stocks with high potential returns trading at relatively attractive valuations. Here are three no-brainer options to get you started.

1. Marvell Technology

While a handful of chipmakers get all the headlines in the artificial intelligence (AI) race, Marvell (NASDAQ: MRVL) is quietly making progress in the space. The company designs both networking chips and custom AI accelerators, with Microsoft and Amazon among its key customers for the latter.

Management has seen strong results from the custom AI chip business, and it expects that trend to continue. The company's fourth-quarter guidance implies 42% revenue growth for the full year, with total revenue expected to surpass $8 billion. Management also implied over 20% growth next year to reach $10 billion during its Q3 earnings call. The following year is expected to produce further growth, as production of Microsoft's next-generation Maia chip is anticipated to ramp up.

Marvell also announced a new acquisition alongside its Q3 earnings release. It'll add pre-revenue start-up Celestial AI, which specializes in photonics. That should bolster Marvell's networking chip business, giving it new technology to integrate into its optical interconnect chips. It also expects to integrate it with its custom AI accelerators, stating that specialized AI accelerators require specialized networking chips to achieve optimal performance. Management expects the new products from the acquisition to grow to a $1 billion run rate within three years.

With shares of Marvell trading around $100 each, the stock trades for around 29 times analysts' expectations for earnings next year. That's a great price to pay for a company that's expected to grow its bottom line in the mid-20% range next year, with the potential for that to accelerate the year after. That makes it a no-brainer buy for anyone looking for a great growth stock with $100 to invest.

2. DraftKings

DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) is one of the top online sports betting companies in the United States. Two recent developments have led investors to discount shares of sports betting stocks: the rise of prediction markets and a change in tax law. Prediction markets, which use futures contracts that can be traded legally in all 50 states, threaten to take market share from regulated sportsbooks like DraftKings. Meanwhile, a change in the tax deduction for gambling losses could prompt more bettors to turn to prediction markets or unregulated sportsbooks.

But DraftKings has executed well to stave off those threats. Management reported a year-over-year increase in both NFL and NBA betting through Nov. 3 this year, during its Q3 earnings report. Meanwhile, its hold percentage continued to climb higher so far this year, driven by more parlay bets.

Those results highlight the competitive advantages that DraftKings exhibits. First, its brand strength continues to improve. That's further cemented by recent deals with Comcast's NBCUniversal and Disney's ESPN, displacing Penn Entertainment as ESPN's sports betting partner. Additionally, DraftKings benefits from strong technology and huge amounts of data, which enable it to offer better uptime, more content, and more bet types, ensuring it stays ahead of the competition.

At around $34.50 per share, DraftKings has an enterprise value of around 35 times management's adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) expectations for this year. But after spending heavily to position itself against prediction markets and other threats this year, DraftKings should see strong bottom-line growth over the coming years as those expenses ease. That makes it a no-brainer at the current price, as future earnings growth should support the valuation.

3. Uber Technologies

Shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) climbed significantly higher in 2025, up more than 50% year to date, as of this writing. But shares still look attractive.

That's because Uber is showing signs of strengthening its position in aggregating demand for rideshares and meal delivery. Monthly active platform consumer growth is accelerating, climbing 17% in the most recent quarter. What's more, riders are using the app more frequently, resulting in 22% growth in trips and 21% growth in gross bookings.

That bodes well for a future where autonomous vehicles are supplying rides. As the premier demand aggregator, Uber is positioning itself as a key partner to self-driving car companies, helping them match their supply with demand. Not only does Uber have the user demand, but it also has the relevant data that optimizes fleet management, ensuring maximum return on capital for its autonomous vehicle partners. To that end, Uber is working with Nvidia to ensure autonomous vehicles are "Uber-ready."

Uber has already made several partnerships to launch autonomous vehicles in several cities, including one with market leader Waymo. The Alphabet-backed company is the largest self-driving car company. Though well capitalized, it still finds value in partnering with Uber. Uber's most recent self-driving car launch is its Dallas partnership with Avride.

With shares priced around $90, the company has a market cap just over 1x its gross bookings over the trailing 12 months. Historically, that's a fair price to pay for the stock. Based on a more traditional valuation metric, Uber stock trades for 25 times next year's earnings estimates. That's an attractive price for the business, which is showing accelerating growth on its top line and still exhibiting some operating leverage.

