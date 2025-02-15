3 No-Brainer Growth Stocks to Buy With $100 Right Now

After producing incredible returns for investors in 2023 and 2024, the stock market got off to a great start in 2025, as well. Since the start of the current bull market in October 2022, the S&P 500 index is up nearly 70%, as of this writing. Many growth stocks have seen their prices climb even faster.

While many top growth stocks might look overvalued at this point, there are still plenty of great opportunities in the market. Finding those opportunities requires diligence and a willingness to look at some beaten-down stocks that still present great long-term growth prospects. To get you started, the following three growth stocks look like no-brainer buys right now if you have $100 to invest.

1. PayPal

You might not think a company that grew revenue just 7% in 2024 would count as a growth stock, but PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL), an early pioneer in internet payment processing, is currently undergoing a transition. Management is culling unprofitable products and segments to build a more profitable business in the future. While that's weighed on the company's revenue growth, it also shows up positively in important metrics, like its transaction margin.

2024 saw a strong recovery in earnings per share and free cash flow, up 21% and 60%, respectively. Management expects the transition period to continue weighing on results in 2025, though, and sees single-digit growth for revenue, earnings, and free cash flow for the full year.

But the short-term transition gives long-term investors a great opportunity to buy shares now at a discount. PayPal is still the leading payments network on the internet, fostering its two-sided network of merchants and consumers. That gives it a significant competitive advantage, enabling it to win more merchants and, in turn, drive more consumers to sign up for its digital wallet.

Shares trade for around $76, just over 15 times management's 2025 earnings-per-share (EPS) guidance, as of this writing. That's an incredibly low price for the stock.

As management focuses on improved profitability, steady revenue growth and margin expansion should result in good net income growth. Combined with management's focus on repurchasing shares, it should produce very good EPS growth over the next few years.

2. Uber Technologies

Uber (NYSE: UBER) is the largest rideshare and delivery marketplace in the world, and that position has enabled it to grow faster than the competition. The company added 21 million new users on its platform in 2024, up 14% for the full year. Its size is a key advantage, as a large customer base attracts more drivers and restaurants, which, in turn, improves the customer experience with shorter wait times and more selections.

Uber is growing the number of trips its users take, the revenue they generate, and most importantly, its profits. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) improved 60% in 2024 to $6.5 billion, and free cash flow grew 105% to $6.9 billion.

Management sees a lot more earnings growth coming in the future. Its three-year outlook called for average free-cash-flow growth of 90%+ per year between 2024 and 2026. That could enable it to return cash to shareholders or make strategic acquisitions.

The biggest threat investors see to Uber is the rise of autonomous vehicles (AVs). However, Uber sits in a great position as it presents the easiest path for AV makers to enter a market.

It already has a massive consumer base and can enable AV makers to put a fleet into use quickly and efficiently with minimal downtime for their vehicles. It's no surprise that leading AV makers have already partnered with Uber to launch in several cities in 2025.

Shares trade for around $77, just under 32 times forward earnings and about 24 times trailing free cash flow. For a company that's growing as fast as Uber, that's a fair price to pay.

3. Celsius Holdings

Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ: CELH) is another company in the middle of a transition. It had been growing very quickly, leading it to sign a distribution agreement with PepsiCo in 2022. That pushed it to new heights in 2023, but the company ran out of energy in 2024. PepsiCo adjusted its inventory levels last year, leading to sluggish revenue growth for Celsius.

The company saw a massive revenue decline in the third quarter, down 31% year over year and 33% in North America alone. That's due to Pepsi's lack of buying, along with softness in the overall market. But it's worth pointing out that Celsius' international sales continue to grow quickly, up 37% in the quarter and 36% for the first nine months of the year. International still accounts for just a tiny portion of the company's overall results.

The future looks positive for Celsius as it manages through this transition with PepsiCo. It's seen strong sales in other channels, including Amazon and Costco. Its acquisition of Big Beverage to bring manufacturing in-house should help improve margins over the long run and give it more operating leverage.

With a price around $22 per share, the stock trades for 23 times analysts' consensus estimate for 2025 earnings. The analysts covering it on Wall Street think that's an incredible deal on the stock as it navigates this transition.

The lowest price target among analysts following the company is $26 with a median price target of $38. With all of Wall Street in agreement that the stock is underpriced, it's a no-brainer to buy.

