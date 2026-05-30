3 No-Brainer Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now

Key Points

Chevron's low break-even costs, along with higher oil prices, will significantly boost its free cash flow.

Brookfield Renewable is a major player in renewable energy and has a massive pipeline of future development projects.

Constellation Energy's massive nuclear energy fleet makes it an appealing partner for hyperscalers' growing needs.

10 stocks we like better than Chevron ›

Energy stocks have surged in 2026 as two powerful forces impact the market. Geopolitical turmoil in the Middle East and disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz have driven oil and gas prices sharply higher. On top of that, a demand shock is unfolding from the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence (AI) data centers, which require enormous amounts of electricity. Together, these forces are creating an opportunity that benefits both conventional energy producers and electricity suppliers.

For this reason, investors are paying closer attention to companies that can produce fuel, generate reliable power, or help expand the infrastructure needed to meet surging demand. With this in mind, here are three no-brainer energy stocks to buy right now.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Chevron's cost discipline and high oil prices make it a big winner

In recent years, Chevron (NYSE: CVX) has done a good job of exercising cost discipline, deploying capital into high-quality investments, reducing its debt, and returning significant capital to shareholders.

The company's portfolio includes high-margin assets in the Gulf of Mexico (the Anchor and Whale projects) and a 30% stake in Guyana's Stabroek Block, which it acquired in July 2025 through its acquisition of Hess, providing it with massive, low-cost, multi-decade production capabilities. Its focus on low-cost production gives Chevron a corporate break-even price (which includes the cost of operations and dividend payments) of around $50 per barrel.

The company has gotten a big boost from rising oil prices in recent months, and its stock traded as high as $214 per share at one point in late March. As of this writing, WTI crude oil sits at around $90 per barrel. This translates directly into higher profits and free cash flow for Chevron, which it can use to invest in the business and continue rewarding shareholders through dividends and stock buybacks.

The stock has cooled off since late March, declining 15% amid ceasefire talks and hopes for the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. However, it will still take time to reopen the Strait and rebuild damaged infrastructure, which could keep oil prices elevated for another six to 12 months.

Brookfield Renewable is adding energy capacity at a staggering pace

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEPC) is a pure-play global renewable energy company focused on hydropower, solar, wind, battery storage, and nuclear power. The company owns, operates, and develops clean energy projects worldwide, with over 47 gigawatts (GW) of operating capacity and another 275 GW in its development pipeline.

What makes Brookfield appealing is its business model, which provides stable, predictable cash flow, with management targeting long-term returns of 12% to 15%, including 5% to 9% annual distribution growth. It accomplishes this through contracts, with 90% of its power generation contracted for an average of 13 years. Not only that, but it is shielded from rising costs, as roughly 70% of its revenue is indexed to inflation.

As energy demand grows, Brookfield Renewable is bringing on new generation capacity at a staggering pace. Last year, the company commissioned over 9 GW of new capacity, and it is on track to reach a targeted commissioning run rate of 10 GW of new projects per year by 2027. Some of its fastest-growing sources are battery and energy storage, as well as behind-the-meter solutions for hyperscaler data centers.

Over the past 12 months, Brookfield's FFO per share grew 12% to $2.08, which more than covers its $1.57 in dividends per share. The company also owns a 51% stake in Westinghouse Electric, a top nuclear energy manufacturer, making Brookfield Renewable a compelling stock for investors looking to capitalize on the booming energy demand from hyperscalers.

Constellation Energy's massive nuclear fleet makes it popular among hyperscalers

Constellation Energy (NASDAQ: CEG) is a massive independent power producer, meaning it owns facilities to generate electricity but doesn't own the massive transmission lines or delivery grids that carry that power directly to everyday residential doorsteps. As a result, it operates in a deregulated energy marketplace and sells power on the open market, a business model that benefits when energy becomes constrained.

What sets Constellation Energy apart is its massive fleet of nuclear power plants. The company has 55 GW of total energy capacity, with 22 GW coming from nuclear energy. This makes it the largest commercial nuclear energy operator in the U.S. at a time when more companies are embracing nuclear energy. That's because nuclear energy emits no carbon, helping hyperscalers meet their zero-emissions goals while also providing 24/7 reliable baseload power.

The stock has been volatile in recent months, largely driven by regulators seeking to curb surging utility prices for residential customers. PJM Interconnection, which oversees a large regional power grid in the Northeast, recently moved its backstop reliability auction up by a full year to this September. Investors viewed this as a bullish signal, as it accelerates auctions and enables Constellation to bid its electricity into the market and lock in sky-high, record-breaking capacity prices sooner than expected.

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Courtney Carlsen has positions in Chevron and Constellation Energy. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Chevron and Constellation Energy. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Renewable. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.