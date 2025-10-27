3 No-Brainer Dow Jones Stocks to Buy Right Now

Key Points

IBM trades at a fraction of Microsoft's and Nvidia's valuations despite leading positions in quantum computing and AI.

American Express continues its streak of beating analyst expectations while embracing blockchain and AI technologies.

Walmart is successfully borrowing strategies from Amazon and Costco while leveraging its massive physical footprint.

10 stocks we like better than International Business Machines ›

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) market index is an elite club. Its 30 components are some of the best businesses in America, hand-picked and maintained by the five financial experts on S&P Global's Averages Committee.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

The Dow members jumped through many hoops to reach that lofty position, and most of them should be solid investments in any economy. The well-known "Dogs of the Dow" investing strategy even looks for Dow stocks trading at a discount, with the assumption that these giants will recover from short-term problems. It's not an infallible strategy, but still a famous and theoretically reasonable one.

But there are different levels of excellence even in this top-shelf group. Three of the current Dow stocks strike me as no-brainer buys right now.

1. IBM

Quantum computing and artificial intelligence (AI) are two of the hottest business trends on the planet right now. IBM (NYSE: IBM) is a leading player in both fields, but Big Blue's stock is lagging behind other quantum and AI winners.

I mean, the market is starting to catch on. IBM's stock gained 29% year-to-date as of this writing on Oct. 23. But it still looks undervalued trading at 4.0 times sales and 23.4 times forward earnings estimates.

Last week's earnings report underscored IBM's AI and quantum computing muscle. AI-based contracts rose to $9.5 billion, up from $7.5 billion three months earlier. On theearnings call IBM management celebrated technical advances in the quantum arena, targeting 2028 for the first error-corrected quantum computer.

And you can invest in IBM's thrilling technology at a deep discount. Fellow Dow members Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) also offer exposure to the AI and quantum computing trends, but their stocks are quite expensive. Microsoft trades at 11.3 times sales, while Nvidia's shares change hands at 44.3 times sales. IBM's price-to-sales ratio of 4.0 is a downright steal.

2. American Express

I don't get excited about bank stocks and financial services too often, but American Express (NYSE: AXP) makes the grade nowadays.

This longtime Warren Buffett favorite keeps beating analyst expectations, often with double-digit percentage growth on the top line and even stronger earnings gains. But it's more than just another boring bank-like success story.

American Express has always focused on customer service and unique card features. The legacy continues in 2025 as the company highlighted AI adoption among small businesses, added a substantial Squarespace credit to its business-class Gold card, and shipped a brand-new travel app built on the Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) blockchain.

There's nothing boring or old-school about American Express, despite its centennial history and Warren Buffett's deep-value stamp of approval. The stock is neither cheap nor too expensive, but it's a no-brainer investment with share prices in the Goldilocks zone. If American Express keeps up its winning ways and next-gen technology development, the premium prices should come later.

3. Walmart

And if you thought American Express was an unexpected guest on this list, the third name might downright shock you.

Good old Walmart (NYSE: WMT) is evolving before my eyes. The world's largest big-box retailer is borrowing entire chapters from the playbooks of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST), building its own take on e-commerce with a massive physical footprint.

In August's second-quarter report, Walmart's online orders grew 25% year over year. The shipping service is catching up to Amazon Prime's benefits in many ways, providing same-day delivery for paying members of the Walmart+ club. Like Costco's memberships and Amazon Prime's subscriptions, Walmart's customer loyalty program represents a low-cost stream of pure bonus revenue.

Here's one last surprise: Walmart stock comes with a premium price tag today.

The stock trades at 36 times forward earnings estimates, which is a lofty valuation for a business that redefined low-cost retail operations. Investors have noticed that Walmart is up to a whole bunch of new tricks, setting the stock up for great long-term returns. So the rich stock price makes sense, and it's a no-brainer buy right now.

Should you invest $1,000 in International Business Machines right now?

Before you buy stock in International Business Machines, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and International Business Machines wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $590,357!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,141,748!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,033% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 20, 2025

American Express is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Anders Bylund has positions in Amazon, Ethereum, International Business Machines, Nvidia, and Walmart. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Costco Wholesale, Ethereum, International Business Machines, Microsoft, Nvidia, S&P Global, and Walmart. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.