3 No-Brainer Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now

A new year brings new opportunities. For income investors, 2026 presents new opportunities to generate consistent dividend income. Of course, the challenge is to identify which opportunities are more advantageous than others.

I think several attractive opportunities stand out in particular. Here are three no-brainer dividend stocks to buy right now.

1. AbbVie

I think AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) checks off nearly every box an income investor might have. Let's start with the fact that the big drugmaker is a Dividend King, an elite group of stocks that have increased their dividends for at least 50 consecutive years.

AbbVie's forward dividend yield of 3.1% is high enough to appeal to investors. By the way, there's a reason the yield isn't as high as it's been in recent years: AbbVie's share price has risen significantly.

Despite the pharma stock's nice gains, AbbVie remains attractively valued. Its forward price-to-earnings ratio is under 16, well below the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) forward earnings multiple of 22.2 and the S&P 500 healthcare sector average of 18.5.

Most importantly, though, AbbVie is well-positioned to continue increasing its dividend while also delivering share price appreciation. The company navigated a challenging patent cliff and is now in growth mode, with several newer products that have proven to be commercial successes.

2. Enbridge

Enbridge (NYSE: ENB) pays a forward dividend yield of 6.1%. If that juicy yield isn't enough to get income investors excited, consider that the energy company has also increased its dividend for 30 consecutive years.

What I especially like about Enbridge (in addition to its great dividend) is that it offers both safety and growth opportunities. Usually, investors must trade off one of those factors for the other.

Enbridge's total shareholder return compound annual growth rate over the last 20 years is higher than that of the midstream industry average and the S&P 500. However, its volatility during the period was much lower. Enbridge's volatility was only slightly higher than that of the perennially safe utilities sector, but its returns were significantly greater.

The company's business model mixes midstream with utilities. Enbridge has the longest pipeline system in the world for transporting crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and refined products. Its pipelines transport roughly one-fifth of the natural gas consumed in the U.S. The company also ranks as the largest natural gas utility in North America based on volume.

Growth going forward shouldn't be a problem. The surge in construction of data centers is continuing, creating greater demand for natural gas to fuel the power plants that provide electricity to these data centers. Enbridge projects a whopping $50 billion of growth opportunities through 2030, with nearly half of this total related to its gas transmission business.

3. Realty Income

Realty Income (NYSE: O) shares several things in common with Enbridge. It pays a high dividend yield of 5.5%. Like Enbridge, Realty Income has increased its dividend for 30 consecutive years. And it offers investors both safety and growth.

Of course, Realty Income is also quite different from Enbridge. For one thing, it's a real estate investment trust (REIT) instead of an energy company. This REIT pays its dividend monthly rather than quarterly, which most income investors will view as a plus. Its track record of dividend hikes is also even more impressive than Enbridge's. Realty Income has increased its dividend for 112 consecutive quarters.

The REIT's safety comes from its diversified portfolio. Realty Income owns 15,542 properties leased to 1,647 clients representing 92 industries. Many of its tenants have business models that remain resilient regardless of the economy's performance, including Dollar General (NYSE: DG) and Walmart (NASDAQ: WMT).

Realty Income still has significant growth opportunities in the U.S. real estate market. Like Enbridge, it stands to benefit from the increasing demand for data centers. However, the REIT also has tremendous opportunities in Europe, and with its expansion into the private capital market.

Keith Speights has positions in AbbVie, Enbridge, and Realty Income. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends AbbVie, Enbridge, Realty Income, and Walmart. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

