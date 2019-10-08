By Brett Owens

If youaEURtmre like most income investors right now, youaEURtmve got one eye on this twitchy marketaEUR"and the other on red flags like slumping manufacturing numbers, chaos in DC and even the dreaded inverted yield curve.

IaEURtmm worried, too. But our best play here is not to sit in cash. With your mattress full, youaEURtmll be forced to stand by as inflation drains your savings.

Worse, youaEURtmre certain to miss the next rebound. Because thataEURtms the real mistake perma-bears always make: staying out of the market too long!

ThataEURtms why the smart move here is to buy. But weaEURtmre still going to take out some portfolio aEURoeinsuranceaEUR by focusing on aEURoecrash-resistantaEUR stocks.

These are firms that hold fast in a crash and hand us growing income until the (inevitable) rebound arrives. IaEURtmll have three namesaEUR"two high-yielding real estate investment trusts (REITs) and a closed-end fund (CEF)aEUR"for you shortly.

Each is growing their payout fastaEUR"like the 37% aEURoeraiseaEUR over five years that one lucky group of investors got.

4 Things Every Stock Needs to Beat a Crash

First, for a stock to be aEURoecrash-resistant,aEUR it needs four key strengths:

A high dividend, because when trouble hits, investors will be desperate to hedge their downside with a cash stream.

Surging payout growthaEUR"because a rising dividend acts like a magnet on a stockaEURtms price, pulling it up as the payout rises.

A history of surviving (and thriving) in a crashaEUR"if a stock fended off the last pullback, it should fend off the next one, too.

A low beta rating: You can find beta ratings on any stock screener. If a stock sports a beta of 1, itaEURtms as volatile as the market. More than 1 = more volatile. Less than 1 = less volatile.

IaEURtmve put hundreds of stocks through this four-step aEURoeboot camp.aEUR Here are three survivors, ranked from the lowest yield to the highest:

aEURoeCrash-ResistantaEUR Dividend No. 1: Crown Castle InternationalA

Dividend yield: 3.3%

5-year dividend growth: 37.2%

Beta: 0.27

Cell-tower landlord Crown Castle is a great way for us to piggyback megatrends like ultra-fast 5G networks, artificial intelligence and data analytics.

In fact, this is why CCI often gets lumped in with volatile tech stocks. But this REIT is far from volatile. That has a lot to do with its fast dividend growth, which pries its share price higher, no matter what the economy does.

Check out how CCIaEURtms surging payout drove up its price in the four years leading up to (and through) the crash of late 2018aEUR"the pattern is uncanny:

Dividend Growth Powers CCIA

And donaEURtmt let that dip at the end of the chart above fool you. Zoom in on the late-2018 pullback (the most recent proving ground we have) and youaEURtmll see that CCIaEUR"in blue belowaEUR"dipped far less than the S&P 500:

CCI Rolls Through the Storm aEUR

