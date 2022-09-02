3 No-Brainer Cryptos to Buy If You Have Money to Invest

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Finding the best cryptos to buy can be a challenge as the world of crypto is always evolving. Investors looking for long-term holdings which can amplify returns in the growth portion of their portfolio have done well in recent years.

This year hasn’t been so kind. Everything from meme tokens to what were formerly some of the hottest cryptos to buy has been hit hard as crypto winter continues on.

There are many reasons for this. Central banks around the world are intent on reigning in inflation. Doing so has meant higher interest rates, which reduces the amount of liquidity in the system.

Given the rush to speculative assets during the “free money” era, it’s possible we may not see another hyper-growth rally for some time.

That said, for those who are patient, there are still some reasonably high-quality cryptos to buy in this space. Not all projects are the same. Far from it. But these three tokens are ones that investors may kick themselves for not buying at discounted levels.

Let’s dive in.

Ethereum (ETH)

Among the “old guard” of cryptocurrencies, Ethereum (ETH-USD) is certainly among the top cryptos to buy in the minds of many investors. Since its founding in 2015, Ethereum has emerged as vital crypto in the entire space with a market cap of more than $190 billion.

Ethereum’s massive ecosystem stems from its network’s integration of smart contracts into its blockchain early on. This is still the key growth driver most investors focus on. From a TVL perspective, Ethereum remains the big dog in the crypto world.

This token also has a massive upcoming catalyst that is grabbing the majority of investors’ attention. Ethereum’s upcoming merge, which will usher in a new era of proof-of-stake validation, is what many believe is key to this network’s future growth.

Via slimming down energy usage by as much as 99% on this network, Ethereum plans to become a more efficient platform overall for all users.

This move will also usher in a new era of tokenomics which many argue is much more favorable to investors. Rather than new tokens being minted via proof-of-work mining activities, Ethereum’s token supply should, in theory, be held relatively stable. Thus, this is a token that’s outperformed many of its mega-cap peers of late, with anticipation building around this event.

I think there’s more upside than downside risk with this merge, and in my view, Ethereum looks like a no-brainer option right now for long-term investors.

Solana (SOL-USD)

Solana’s (SOL-USD) network has benefited from technological advantages tied to Solana’s novel “proof-of-history” consensus mechanism.

This validation mechanism is generally faster and more scalable than its peers, with Solana able to handle thousands of transactions per second.

Indeed, those bullish on the innovative and disruptive nature of crypto point to Solana as a beacon of hope. The advancements Solana has made with generating utility for end users is notable, with a number of recent developments speaking to this trend.

Solana has launched the first-ever Web3-enabled mobile phone, launched a true crypto-to-crypto payments platform (Solana Pay) and initiated a physical store in New York City. These sorts of moves provide real-world interaction with crypto the likes of which other platforms have failed to produce.

Over time, Solana’s ecosystem growth should continue to rise, driving the value of SOL higher. However, this network will need to continue to work out bugs, which have resulted in outages that have reduced investor confidence in this program. While this is one of the riskier cryptos to buy on this list, SOL is a token long-term investors with capital to deploy may want to consider.

Binance Coin (BNB)

The third-largest non-stable coin cryptocurrency out there is Binance Coin (BNB-USD). The native token of the Binane exchange (the largest exchange in the world), and the token that powers the BNB Chain ecosystem, Binance Coin is among the top tokens in the crypto ecosystem many investors may not have heard of.

Interestingly, following a shocking 73% correction which started in November 2021, BNB has outperformed the broader altcoin market. This token’s recent rally has been driven in part by some compelling figures with respect to Binance Coin’s total value locked.

With around $5.3 billion in TVL, BNB is among the top tokens in DeFi terms in the world. That’s really incredible, considering BNB is a token many often consider as a transaction token for the Binance exchange.

Indeed, a great amount of utility is created in the Binance ecosystem, mainly due to the prominence of the Binance exchange. Other opportunities with the token sales launchpad, discounted trading fees, and exclusive staking opportunities, provide upside potential worth considering in this market.

