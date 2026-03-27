3 No-Brainer AI Stocks to Buy Before They Soar, According to Wall Street

Key Points

Nvidia's stock price has recently lagged its business performance.

Nebius expects monster revenue growth this year.

Microsoft's stock is trading near its lowest P/E ratio in years.

10 stocks we like better than Nvidia ›

Wall Street analysts commonly offer one-year price projections on stocks they cover. While any individual analyst's forecast for where a stock will be a year from now could be way off in either direction, looking at the average of all those price targets ought to give investors a good idea of where the market in the aggregate thinks the stock could be headed. It also demonstrates whether the community is generally bullish or bearish on a stock, which is why that price target data can be a great tool for those in search of promising investment opportunities.

Right now, Wall Street analysts on average view Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Nebius (NASDAQ: NBIS), and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) as having massive upsides.

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Nvidia

With Nvidia already the largest company in the world by market cap, you may be inclined to assume that its upside would be fairly limited, but that's not the case. Its sales are still growing at a rapid pace, and demand for its AI computing units has proven insatiable. During its fiscal 2026 fourth quarter, which ended Jan. 25, Nvidia's revenue rose 73% year over year, and management guided for 77% growth in fiscal 2027's first quarter. Few companies ever deliver growth at those paces, yet Nvidia is still doing it despite its already-massive revenues.

The average 12-month price target on the stock is about $270. Considering that Nvidia is trading at $175 right now, that would be a rise of about 57%. That's why I think it's a no-brainer buy right now.

Nebius

Nebius is actually a company that Nvidia is currently invested in -- a vote of confidence from the giant chipmaker. The AI data center operator has a market cap just below $30 billion -- less than 1% of Nvidia's value -- but it's doing big things as a company. Nebius has a deal with Nvidia that gives it access to the chipmaker's new products despite a tight market for its hardware. The ability to supply servers powered by Nvidia's GPUs has made it a go-to partner for several AI hyperscalers that need more capacity, including Microsoft and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META).

Nebius is growing rapidly: Management expects its annual run rate to increase from $1.25 billion at the end of 2025 to between $7 billion and $9 billion by the end of 2026.

The current average stock price target on Nebius is $167, about 47% higher than today's levels. That would be a solid gain for a one-year investment, and I think it showcases that Nebius is worth an investment.

Microsoft

Microsoft has gotten off to a rough start in 2026. It's down about 24% year to date. That decline is a bit of a head-scratcher, as the company delivered excellent results for its most recent quarter.

In its fiscal 2026 Q2, which ended Dec. 31, revenue rose 17% year over year while earnings per share climbed 60%, in part thanks to a rise in the value of its OpenAI investment. Its non-GAAP earnings, which stripped out the effect of that gain, rose 24%, showcasing strength across the board. Despite this, Microsoft's stock continued to decline and now sits at a price-to-earnings ratio the company has seldom seen in the past decade.

Wall Street analysts are similarly questioning Microsoft's decline. Their average price target on the stock is $595, 55% above today's level. I think a P/E ratio of about 24 offers about as great an entry point for Microsoft's stock as investors can ask for. Take advantage of this sale price to load up on it while you still can.

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Keithen Drury has positions in Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Nebius Group, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Meta Platforms, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.