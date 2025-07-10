3 No-Brainer AI Stocks to Buy Before the Next Wave of Growth

Key Points Artificial intelligence investments are finally translating into massive revenue growth and expanding profit margins.

These three companies offer different ways to profit from the AI revolution at reasonable valuations.

10 stocks we like better than Palantir Technologies ›

Investors are starting to grumble about the noteworthy valuations of top artificial intelligence (AI) stocks. However, a closer look reveals those valuations may be bargains in disguise.

Why? The AI gold rush has entered a new phase. What started as speculative hype has transformed into concrete financial results, with revenue growth accelerating and profit margins expanding across the space. While investors worry about stretched valuations, the three companies discussed below are delivering AI-driven growth that justifies premium prices.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

A core AI holding

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) posted 39% year-over-year revenue growth in Q1 2025 to $884 million. U.S. commercial revenue, a key driver, surged 71% year over year. Management guided full-year 2025 revenue to a range of $3.89 billion to $3.9 billion, representing approximately 36% growth.

The company highlighted strong AI demand, with both commercial momentum and margins accelerating. In Q1 2025, 55% of Palantir's revenue came from government contracts, providing a stable base. The accelerating commercial growth has led to Palantir trading at premium multiples, often exceeding 250 times forward earnings, which is a valuation level that typically deters traditional value investors.

While CEO Alex Karp's shareholder letters are known for their unconventional style, the company's financial performance, particularly the rapid growth in U.S. commercial revenue and expanding margins, is a primary focus for many investors.

The quiet AI giant

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) doesn't get the AI credit it deserves. While Microsoft Azure and Alphabet's Google Cloud dominate headlines, Amazon Web Services (AWS) has quietly carved out a dominant position in the cloud economy -- and serves as a key backbone of AI infrastructure worldwide.

AWS crossed $100 billion in annual revenue for the first time in 2024, growing 19% to $107.6 billion. More importantly, operating income soared from $24.6 billion to $39.8 billion -- a margin-expansion story hiding in plain sight. The company plans to spend $100 billion on AI infrastructure in 2025 alone.

CEO Andy Jassy sees AWS evolving from a "multi-$100 billion business" to something much larger, as 85% of global IT spending remains on-premises. The AI opportunity accelerates this shift.

AWS already generates billions from AI services with triple-digit growth rates. Trading at under 25 times projected 2027 earnings, Amazon offers compelling risk-reward in cloud AI at a reasonable valuation.

There are 1 billion AI users (and counting)

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) effectively addressed skeptics with its robust Q1 2025 results. The company reported a 16% increase in revenue to $42.3 billion, while earnings per share surged 37% to $6.43, comfortably exceeding analyst estimates.

A key highlight was the rapid adoption of Meta AI, which reached nearly 1 billion monthly active users, underscoring the company's ability to develop and scale consumer AI products globally. AI-driven ad enhancements also contributed meaningfully, lifting the average price per ad by 10%, alongside 5% year-over-year growth in ad impressions.

Meta's commitment to AI leadership is reflected in its planned $64 billion to $72 billion investment in AI infrastructure during 2025. The company's Llama open-source models position Meta uniquely within the AI ecosystem, fostering both developer engagement and commercial leverage. Additionally, the company's Advantage+ suite has demonstrated clear value for advertisers, delivering a 46% lift in incremental conversions during testing.

Despite its scale and aggressive investment, Meta's valuation remains attractive, trading at just 23 times projected 2027 earnings. Coupled with double-digit revenue growth and a wide competitive moat, the stock appears undervalued, relative to many AI-focused peers.

Should you invest $1,000 in Palantir Technologies right now?

Before you buy stock in Palantir Technologies, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Palantir Technologies wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $687,764!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $980,723!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,048% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 179% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 7, 2025

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. George Budwell has positions in Microsoft and Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, and Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.