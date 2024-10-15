3 New York Life Investments Mutual Funds to Buy for Consistent Gains

New York Life Investments has a wealth of experience spanning more than 175 years under its parent company New York Life Insurance Company. The company’s overseas assets totaled $727 billion as of June 30, 2024. It provides a diverse range of mutual funds across different asset classes using a diversified investment multi-boutique model and integrates environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors when making investment decisions. All these attributes make New York Life Investments mutual funds a compelling investment option.

We have chosen three New York Life Investments mutual funds — MainStay Epoch Capital Growth Fund MECDX, MainStay Winslow Large Cap Growth Fund MLACX and NYLI MacKay High Yield Corp Bond MHYSX — that investors should buy now for the long term. These funds have a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000 and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively stronger performance and carry a lower fee.

MainStay Epoch Capital Growth Fund invests the majority of its assets and borrowings in equity securities of companies across all market capitalizations. MECDX advisors also invest in securities issued by companies situated in emerging markets.

Steven D. Bleiberg has been the lead manager of MECDX since June 30, 2016. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Ameriprise Financial Inc. (1.8%), Alphabet Inc. (1.8%) and Costco Wholesale Corp (1.8%) as of April 30, 2024.

MECDX 's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 6.6% and 15.6%, respectively. MECDX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1. Its net expense ratio is 1.15%.

To see how this fund performed compared to its category, and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.

MainStay Winslow Large Cap Growth Fund seeks to invest most of its net assets in large-capitalization companies. MLACX advisors also invest in domestic and foreign securities.

Justin H. Kelly has been the lead manager of MLACX since Oct. 28, 2005. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Microsoft Corp. (10.9%), NVIDIA Corp. (7.7%) and Amazon.com, Inc. (7.4%) as of April 30, 2024.

MLACX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 5.3% and 15.6%, respectively. MLACX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2. Its net expense ratio is 1.89%.

NYLI MacKay High Yield Corp Bond fund invests in high-yield corporate debt securities. MHYSX advisors also invest in common stocks and other equity-related securities.

Patrick M. Burton has been the lead manager of MHYSX since March 31, 2013. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Misc Bonds (68.9%), Other (5.9%) and Equities (1.4%) as of April 30, 2024.

MHYSX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 3.2% and 4.6%, respectively. MHYSX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2. Its net expense ratio is 0.56%.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.