3 New Year’s Resolution Stocks That Could Turn Around in 2026

At the start of the new year, investors seeking a fresh approach might consider stocks that are positioned for a reset. Companies trading at or near their lowest level for 2025 could be primed for gains in the new year if conditions are right. Of course, a new year does not automatically mean a firm will reverse course if it has been in decline. For each of the stocks below, however, analysts across Wall Street are forecasting brighter days in 2026.

Despite Dividend and Occupancy Troubles, Analysts See Healthpeak Gaining

Healthpeak Properties Inc. (NYSE: DOC) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on healthcare properties. As a REIT, Healthpeak must meet strict dividend payout stipulations, and the firm offers a high dividend yield of 7.39%. Of course, this comes with substantial risk if the firm is struggling in other ways—and Healthpeak's decision earlier in 2025 to cut its distributions by two-thirds is a confirmation that this may be the case.

Healthpeak's challenges in the last year are likely due in large part to broader headwinds for the healthcare sector. This includes reduced property occupancy levels, which management forecasts will bottom out in the high-70% range.

Due to the delayed effects of lease expirations and terminations, it's likely that investors will continue to see the impact of these challenges in Healthpeak's earnings throughout much of 2026.

In the meantime, though, the firm is taking important steps to shore up its core business.

It plans to sell up to $1 billion in outpatient assets to shift its focus toward high-return life sciences properties. It also issued new notes totaling $500 million in the last quarter, helping it to strengthen its liquidity to $2.7 billion. In the life sciences space, demand is heating up due to mergers and acquisitions activity, FDA developments, and other factors—and Healthpeak has nearly 2 million square feet of space in its leasing pipeline for this industry.

With all of these factors in mind, analysts are cautiously optimistic about DOC shares, pegging them a Moderate Buy. After falling by 18% year-to-date (YTD), shares could rise by 22% according to Wall Street estimates.

First Public Quarter for Navan Brings Big Wins, Serious Concerns

Navan (NASDAQ: NAVN) provides a platform for corporate travel, expense, and payment management. Shares have fallen by almost 37% since the company went public in late October.

Despite its short history as a publicly traded entity, Navan has made some impressive strides in revenue and gross margin. Still, major risks remain as investors watch to see if the company can stabilize itself despite news that its CFO, Amy Butte, will step aside in January.

The company reported third-quarter results for its fiscal year 2026 (FY2026) in December for the period ending Oct. 31, 2025. Revenue climbed by 29% year-over-year (YOY) thanks to success in the enterprise market and continued high levels of customer satisfaction.

Non-GAAP gross margin reached an all-time high of 71%. Meanwhile, Navan strengthened its balance sheet with the help of a number of major new clients, achieving $809 million in cash and $207 million of debt by the end of the quarter.

On the other hand, though, net losses widened substantially to $225 million on a GAAP basis, from $42 million a year earlier, as marketing expenses also climbed. Nonetheless, analysts are not bothered. NAVN has unanimous support from 13 analysts who rate shares a Buy, and collectively, Wall Street sees the stock climbing by 94% going forward.

Impressive Fundamentals Have Not Shaken Sector Uncertainty for Doximity

Doximity Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCS) provides a secure communication platform for healthcare professionals.

For the second quarter of its fiscal 2026, ended Sept. 30, 2025, Doximity boosted revenue by 23% YOY and grew net income by more than 40%, thanks to record prescriber usage and strong growth in its AI-based offerings.

The company's profitability is also impressive, as adjusted EBITDA margins were 59.8% in the last quarter, up from 55.7% a year earlier.

Nonetheless, shares of DOCS are down 17% YTD. The stock’s decline may stem from ongoing budget caution in the healthcare space, as well as lingering perceptions tied to Doximity's pandemic-era challenges, such as the spread of misinformation on its platform around the time of its IPO in 2021.

Doximity appears poised to recover in 2026 when the broader healthcare sector regains its footing. Analysts call DOCS shares a Moderate Buy and expect gains of more than 53% as stability returns.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.