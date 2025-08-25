3 New Social Security Changes You Need to Know About

Key Points The Social Security Administration can now withhold up to half your beneft amount to recoup overpayments.

It's also rolling out its new Security Authentication PIN for users of the my Social Security site.

The program will no longer issue paper checks after Sept. 30.

When you count on Social Security for a significant part of your retirement income, you want your benefits to be predictable. Confusion around what you're getting, when you're getting them, or how you get them could seriously mess up your budget, leaving you short on cash when you need it the most.

But like all government programs, Social Security changes over time. You can't stop these changes, so the next-best thing you can do is understand them and have a plan for tackling them. If any of the three changes apply to you, now is a good time to developing a strategy.

1. The 50% clawback rate for Social Security overpayments

Social Security overpayments aren't all that common, but when they happen, expect the Social Security Administration (SSA) to come after what it's owed. If you can't pay the money back directly, it will withhold money from your future checks. This is problematic for many seniors, some of whom may not even realize they were overpaid until they have already spent the money.

In March 2024, President Joe Biden capped the clawback rate on overpayments at 10%, meaning the SSA could only withhold up to $100 or 10% of your checks -- whichever was higher -- to recoup overpayments. This increased the amount of time it took to repay, but it meant you were never without a check completely.

Earlier this year, President Donald Trump increased the clawback rate to 50% for all new overpayments occurring on or after April 25, 2025. But since the SSA usually gives 90 days for an individual to appeal the decision, many are only just now beginning to feel the effects of this change.

Fortunately, you're not doomed to lose half your checks indefinitely if you have received an overpayment. You can appeal the decision to the SSA. It may allow you to keep the extra money without any obligation to repay if you can prove the overpayment occurred through no fault of your own. Or you can request a lower rate of repayment if 50% would cause you financial hardship.

You should receive a letter if the SSA overpaid you. Follow its instructions and act promptly to avoid losing half your benefit amount, and reach out to the SSA if you have any questions.

2. Security Authentication PINs

In an attempt to increase security, the SSA is rolling out enhanced Security Authentication PINs (SAPs) for my Social Security account holders. This is supposed to speed up the identity verification process when you want to make a change to your account over the phone.

Initially, this caused some confusion, leading several news outlets to report that millions of seniors who could not provide their SAP on request would no longer be able to make changes to their accounts over the phone.

However, the SSA has since clarified that this is an optional feature. Those who do not have my Social Security accounts will still be able to use the identity verification system already in place for account changes made over the phone.

3. No more paper checks after Sept. 30

As part of its plan to modernize, the SSA will stop issuing paper benefit checks after Sept. 30. The vast majority of seniors receive their benefits via direct deposit to their bank accounts, so not many will notice a difference with their October payments.

If you currently receive paper checks, the SSA may reach out to you to discuss other payment options, or you can contact it directly. You can either sign up for direct deposit or a Direct Express card. The latter is a prepaid debit card intended for those who don't have a bank account. It's important to update your payment information before the end of September to avoid interruptions in your benefits.

If you have any questions about these changes or how they could affect you, reach out to the SSA directly. You can either call or set up an appointment at a local field office.

