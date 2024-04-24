3 New Crypto Startup Projects That Are About to Mint Millionaires

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

If you’re looking to turn pocket change into a life-changing windfall, crypto startup projects could be your best friend. However, for every crypto unicorn that mints millionaires, there are dozens of flameouts that incinerate investors’ hard-earned capital.

The allure to gamble in these cryptos, however, is undeniable. And for some, that gamble pays off in spades as investors ride a wave of hype to stratospheric gains.

That said, please only gamble what you can comfortably consign to the ether. Think of it as “fun money” you’re willing to set ablaze in exchange for some lottery tickets. Here are three projects to consider, with this understanding.

Blue Kirby (KIRBY-USD)

Blue Kirby (KIRBY-USD) is one of the riskiest investments you can make in the crypto sector right now. However, I believe the upside potential here significantly outweighs the risks involved. This meme coin was previously “soft rugged,” leading to a major selloff. But its token distribution has since been reorganized as many investors bought the dip, and it has traded sideways since then.

KIRBY is a risky micro-cap startup project. But once meme coins regain popularity during the next altseason, this crypto could easily reach a multi-million dollar market cap. It’s on the Fantom (FTM-USD) blockchain, which itself has a $2.1 billion market cap, and KIRBY is one of the more popular meme coins in that ecosystem.

From these bargain-basement levels, I believe multibagger returns are likely for patient investors who hold this meme coin long enough. While the project carries substantial risk, it already has an established support level, making the project’s downside risk far more muted compared to most other meme tokens still trading in the micro-cap range.

Yak DAO (YAKS-USD)

Crypto projects involving real-world assets (RWAs) have been among the hottest investment categories in this bull run. I believe investing in top RWA projects can continue yielding significant returns going forward. Yak DAO (YAKS-USD) is an RWA startup that I think has immense potential.

Yak DAO claims to be the world’s first recreational property DAO, making responsible and eco-friendly real estate investments that prioritize sustainability and positively impact the environment. Here’s how it works: 30% of the revenue generated from YAKS properties goes directly to buying back the token and providing sustainable yields to YAKS token investors who stake.

In essence, you’re investing in high-yield luxury real estate through crypto. Yak launched their token on April 4th after showing strong participation through TokenFi’s inaugural launchpad, and the project has an intriguing roadmap for the next two years, including plans to offer convenient locations across the world. It has also formed partnerships with top travel and hospitality companies, giving me high conviction in this token’ prospects.

Serenity Shield (SERSH-USD)

Serenity Shield (SERSH-USD) is a crypto security token that has experienced plenty of volatility. This crypto was listed on CoinMarketCap around five months ago. I still consider it a startup, as it has failed to garner much attention yet.

Notably, SERSH is the native utility token created to enable the retrieval of sensitive information from a user’s StrongBox®. This is a deflationary SPL token built on the Solana (SOL-USD) network, allowing it to benefit from low gas fees and high throughput.

What SERSH does is solve one of crypto’s key problems: inheritability. If someone passes away, their loved ones cannot retrieve their crypto assets without knowing the private keys associated with the person who passed. Indeed, virtually no one shares their keys, even with their loved ones. Serenity Shield solves this issue with its tech. Thus, I believe this valuable use case deserves a far higher market cap than its current $2.2 million valuation.

If Serenity Shield’s solution gains traction, I see tremendous upside ahead for SERSH. The token has been beaten down. But this creates an attractive entry point for investors who recognize its potential in the crypto security space.

