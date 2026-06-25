3 New Age Alpha Mutual Funds for Long-Term Growth Potential

New Age Alpha is an investment manager based in Rye, NY that manages a portfolio of mutual funds and other products, all based on h-factor, a proprietary methodology developed by the firm that uses actuarial science, data analytics and technology to identify companies that are not likely to hit projected revenue growth embedded in the current stock price and thus avoid poor-performing investments while maximizing after-risk returns.



A team of seasoned investment professionals, including fundamental analysts, quantitative analysts and portfolio managers, develops, manages, and monitors a transparent investment portfolio on an ongoing basis, utilizing comprehensive research to achieve maximum returns. All these factors make it an attractive investment option.



We have chosen three New Age Alpha mutual funds, NAA Large Core SECEX, NAA Mid Growth SECUX and NAA World Equity Income SEQAX, which investors should buy now for the long term. These funds have a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2 (Buy), positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000 and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively stronger performance and carry a lower fee.



NAA Large Core fund invests most of its assets in large-capitalization securities that the adviser considers to have "core" characteristics, balancing value and growth. It defines large-cap as companies generally within the market-cap range of the S&P 500 Index.



Armen Arus has been the lead manager of SECEX since Oct. 25, 2024. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like NVIDIA Corp (7.3%), Apple Inc. (6.7%) and Microsoft Corp (6%) as of Dec. 31, 2025.



SECEX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 24.2% and 13.4%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 1.25%. SECEX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2.



To see how this fund performed compared to its category, and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds,please click here.



NAA Mid Growth fund seeks capital appreciation. SECUX invests most of its net assets in a diversified portfolio of equity securities that, when purchased, have market capitalizations similar to those of companies in the S&P Mid Cap 400 Index.



Hugo Chang has been the lead manager of SECUX since Oct. 25, 2024. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Ciena Corp (2.2%), TechnipFMC plc (2.1%), and MasTec, Inc. (2%) as of March 31, 2026.



SECUX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 17.4% and 6.3%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 1.52%. SECUX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2.



NAA World Equity Income fund seeks long-term growth of capital primarily through investment in securities of companies in foreign countries and the United States. SEQAX invests in foreign and domestic common stocks or convertible stocks of growth-oriented companies considered to have appreciation possibilities.



Burak Hurmeydan has been the lead manager of SEQAX since Nov. 8, 2024. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Broadcom Inc. (8.6%), JPMorgan Chase & Co. (3.5%), and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (2.7%) as of Dec. 31, 2025.



SEQAX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 19.4% and 9.8%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 1.17%. SEQAX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2.

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