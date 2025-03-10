3 Neuberger Berman Mutual Funds Worth Investing in

Founded in 1939, Neuberger Berman provides mutual funds in equities, fixed income and alternative investments to institutional and individual investors. It had $508 billion in assets under management till 2024 and takes a research-driven investment approach to asset classes and market sectors. Its equity funds are growth, value and sector-specific and it provides corporate bonds, municipals and multi-sector fixed-income portfolios. Its investment approach involves fundamental research and risk management. Each of these characteristics makes Neuberger an attractive investment option.

We have chosen three Neuberger Berman mutual funds — Neuberger Berman Large Cap Value NPNAX, Neuberger Berman Mid Cap Growth Fund NRMGX and Neuberger Berman Genesis Fund NRGSX — that investors should buy now for the long term. These funds have a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000 and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively stronger performance and carry a lower fee.

Neuberger Berman Large Cap Value fund invests most of its assets in large-cap equity securities within the Russell 1000 Value Index range at purchase. NPNAX advisors also invest in foreign company stocks.

Eli M. Salzmann has been the lead manager of NPNAX since Dec. 16, 2011. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Exxon Mobil Corp (4.6%), Johnson & Johnson (3.9%) and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (3.3%) as of Nov. 30, 2024.

NPNAX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 3.5% and 10.8%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.98%. NPNAX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

To see how this fund performed compared to its category, and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.

Neuberger Berman Mid Cap Growth Fund invests a majority of its assets in mid-cap companies that fall within the range of the Russell Midcap Index.

Chad A. Bruso has been the lead manager of NRMGX since Jan. 16, 2020. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Palantir Technologies Inc. (5%), Applovin Corp (3.8%) and Axon Enterprise, Inc. (2.9%) as of Nov. 30, 2024.

NRMGX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 9.4% and 11.6%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.59%. NRMGX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

Neuberger Berman Genesis Fund invests most of its assets in small-cap companies within the Russell 2000 Index market capitalization range.

Robert W. D'Alelio has been the lead manager of NRGSX since Aug. 1, 1997. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Manhattan Associates, Inc. (2.1%), Fair Isaac Corp (2.1%), and Kirby Corp (2.1%) as of Nov. 30, 2024.

NRGSX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 5.1% and 9.2%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.74%. NRGSX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks' free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Get Your Free (NPNAX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (NRGSX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (NRMGX): Fund Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.