3 Neuberger Berman Mutual Funds to Buy for Robust Returns

Neuberger Berman mutual funds, founded in 1939, have a global presence, spanning 39 cities across 26 countries. Neuberger Berman manages an impressive $443 billion in assets, divided between $323 billion in Public Markets and $120 billion in Private Markets. It offers a diverse array of investment strategies, including equity, fixed income, private equity and hedge funds, catering to the needs of investors worldwide and has an average expense ratio of 1.11%, significantly lower than its competitors.



Furthermore, with 63.13% of its mutual funds being no-load funds, investors can benefit from transparent, cost-effective investment options. This combination of experience, global reach, diversified offerings and cost-efficiency makes Neuberger Berman mutual funds a compelling choice for investments.



From an investment standpoint, we have selected three Neuberger Berman mutual funds, which are expected to hedge one's portfolio against any economic downturn and provide attractive returns. Mutual funds, in general, reduce transaction costs and diversify the portfolio without commission charges mostly associated with stock purchases (read more: Mutual Funds: Advantages, Disadvantages, and How They Make Investors Money).



These mutual funds, by the way, boast a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy)or 2 (Buy), have positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000, and carry a low expense ratio.



Neuberger Berman Genesis Fund NBGNX seeks long-term capital growth by investing in companies that are still in their early stages of development. NBGNX advisors look for undervalued companies whose current product lines and balance sheets are strong and that are cheap compared with the market as a whole.



Robert W. D'Alelio has been the lead manager of NBGNX since Jul 31, 1997. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Lattice Semiconductor Corp (2.6%), Manhattan Associates, Inc. (2.4%), and Fair Isaac Corp (2.4%) as of May 31, 2023.



NBGNX's 3-year and 5-year returns are 9.1% and 9%, respectively. The annual expense ratio is 0.99% compared with the category average of 1.21%. NBGNX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.



Neuberger Berman Mid Cap Growth Fund NRMGX invests the majority of its assets in the common stock of mid-cap companies, which fall under the market cap range of the Russell Midcap Index.



Jennifer Blachford has been the lead manager of NRMGX since Dec16, 2021. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Arista Networks, Inc. (4.4%), Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (4.4%) and ON Semiconductor Corp (4%) as of May 31, 2023.



NRMGX's 3-year and 5-year returns are 3.5% and 7.9%, respectively. The annual expense ratio is 0.60% compared with the category average of 1.09%. NRMGX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.



Neuberger Berman Long Short Fund NLSAX invests most of its net assets in long or short positions in common, preferred equity securities, exchange-traded funds, fixed-income securities and restricted securities in the global securities markets. NLSAX advisors also invest in derivatives, futures, swaps, forwards, or options of domestic and foreign companies to manage their risk and returns.



Marc Regenbaum has been the lead manager of NLSAX since Feb 27, 2017. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Microsoft Corp. (4%), Apple Inc. (2.9%) and Fanatics Inc. (2.6%) as of Apr 30, 2023.



NLSAX's 3-year and 5-year returns are 6% and 5.8%, respectively. The annual expense ratio is 1.65% compared with the category average of 1.92%. NLSAX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.



