3 Natural Gas Stocks To Watch Today

Natural gas is a fossil fuel that is primarily composed of methane. It is a popular source of energy. This is mainly because it is relatively inexpensive and burns cleaner than other fossil fuels such as coal and oil. In recent years, the use of natural gas has been increasing. This comes as more and more power plants are switching to this fuel source to generate electricity.

Natural gas stocks refer to the stocks of companies that are involved in the exploration, production, and distribution of natural gas. These companies can include exploration and production companies that search for and extract natural gas from the ground. Additionally, they can also be pipeline companies that transport the gas to consumers.

Investing in natural gas stocks can be a way for retail investors to gain exposure to the natural gas industry. As well as potentially benefit from the increasing demand for this fuel source. However, as with any investment, it is important to conduct thorough research and consider any potential risks before making a decision to invest. If this has you keen on investing in natural gas stocks, here are three for your stock market watchlist today.

Natural Gas Stocks To Invest In [Or Avoid] Now

DCP Midstream (DCP Stock)

Kicking off the list, DCP Midstream LP (DCP) is a midstream energy company. DCP Midstream specializes in natural gas liquids and crude oil logistics. What’s more, the company engages in the transportation, storage, and marketing of these products, and also owns and operates a natural gas liquids fractionation facility.

On Tuesday of this week, DCP Midstream, LP, announced that its board of directors has declared a cash distribution of $0.43 per unit for the 4th quarter of 2022. This distribution is payable on February 14, 2023, to the record holders of common unitholders as of the close of business on February 3, 2023. The annualized distribution is $1.72 per unit. As it stands DCP Midstream offers its shareholders an annual dividend yield of 4.09%.

Since the beginning of the new year shares of DCP stock has gained by 9.25%. Meanwhile, going into Thursday morning’s trading session, DCP Midstream stock is trading premarket at $42.06 a share.

Coterra Energy (CTRA Stock)

Next, Cotterra Energy Inc (CTRA) is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company. In short, the company engages in developing unconventional resources, such as shale gas and tight oil. They have assets located primarily in the Barnett, Haynesville, and Marcellus shale plays.

In January, Coterra Energy Inc announced that it will host a conference call on February 23, 2023, at 9:00 AM CT (10:00 AM ET) to discuss the company’s fourth-quarter 2022 financial and operating results. The company also plans to announce its fourth-quarter 2022 results after the market closes on February 22, 2023.

Year-to-date, shares of CTRA stock have started to rebound by 8.14%. While, during early Thursday morning trading, CTRA stock is trading at around $25.10 per share.

Antero Resources (AR Stock)

Last but not least, Antero Resources Corporation (AR) is an independent natural gas and oil company. The company focuses on the development and production of unconventional resources in the Appalachian Basin. They have a large portfolio of assets in the Marcellus and Utica shale plays, and also engage in midstream activities such as gathering, compression, and processing of natural gas and natural gas liquids.

Just this month, Antero Resources announced that they will be releasing their fourth quarter 2022 earnings on February 15th, 2023 after the close of trading. Also, the company will hold a conference call on February 16th, 2023 at 9:00 am MT to discuss the financial and operational results.

Since the start of January, AR stock has increased modestly by 2.96%. Meanwhile, during Thursday’s premarket trading action, shares of AR stock are trading slightly lower by 0.24% at $29.19 a share.

