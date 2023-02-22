3 Natural Gas Stocks To Watch In Mid-February 2023

Natural gas is a fossil fuel that is widely used for heating, cooking, and power generation. It is widely regarded as a cleaner and more efficient source of energy than other fossil fuels such as coal and oil. Natural gas demand is being driven by a variety of factors, including increased use in the power generation sector, rising demand in developing countries, and government policies aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Investing in natural gas stocks can give investors access to the natural gas industry and its potential for growth. Natural gas stocks include a diverse range of companies involved in natural gas exploration, production, transportation, and distribution. These businesses stand to benefit from rising natural gas demand as well as higher natural gas prices.

While investing in individual natural gas stocks is risky, a well-diversified portfolio of natural gas stocks can provide potentially attractive long-term returns. Before making any investment decisions, investors should carefully consider the risks and opportunities associated with investing in natural gas stocks. Considering this, let’s dive into three natural gas stocks to watch in the stock market today.

Natural Gas Stocks To Buy [Or Sell] Now

Antero Resources (AR Stock)

Starting off, Antero Resources Corporation (AR) is a leading independent exploration and production company focused on natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company has a significant presence in the Appalachian Basin.

Just this month, the company reported its 4th quarter 2022 financial results. In the report, the company announced earnings of $1.04 per share and revenue of $2.1 billion. This was higher than analysts’ consensus earnings estimate of $0.81 per share and revenue estimates of $1.6 billion. However, Antero Resource’s revenue was down by 12.9% compared to the same quarter in the previous year.

Moreover, off the opening bell on Wednesday, shares of AR stock are trading higher on the day so far by 2.89% at $24.88 a share.

Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

[Read More] REIT Stocks To Buy Now? 2 To Know

EQT Corporation (EQT Stock)

Second, EQT Corporation (EQT) is a leading producer of natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. The company has a strong presence in the Appalachian Basin. Additionally, the company focuses on delivering sustainable and responsible energy solutions.

Earlier this month, the company announced its Q4 2022 financial and operating results. Diving in, the company posted earnings per share of $0.42 along with revenue of $3.5 billion. For context, Wall Street’s consensus estimates for the quarter were earnings of $0.43 per share, and revenue estimates of $2.3 billion.

Additionally, during Wednesday’s morning trading session, EQT stock is trading higher on the day so far by 3.81% at $31.60 per share.

Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

[Read More] Top Stocks To Buy Now? 3 EV Stocks To Know

DCP Midstream (DCP Stock)

Lastly, DCP Midstream LP (DCP) is a leading midstream energy company. The company engages in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas. The company has a significant presence in the United States.

Similar to the names mentioned above, DCP also reported its fourth-quarter 2022 financial results earlier this month. In detail, the company announced Q4 2022 earnings of $1.13 per share, on revenue of $3.0 billion. This is versus analysts’ estimates for the quarter which were earnings per share of $1.05 and revenue of $2.0 billion.

Furthermore, on Wednesday morning, shares of DCP stock are trading flat off the open at $41.71 a share.

Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

If you enjoyed this article and you’re interested in learning how to trade so you can have the best chance to profit consistently then you need to checkout this YouTube channel. CLICK HERE RIGHT NOW!!

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.