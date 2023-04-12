3 Natural Gas Stocks To Watch In April 2023

The natural gas industry is a critical component of the global energy sector, providing a significant portion of the world’s energy needs. Natural gas is a versatile and efficient fuel source that is used for heating, power generation, and transportation. The natural gas industry includes a wide range of companies involved in the exploration, production, processing, and distribution of natural gas. As the world continues to shift towards cleaner and more sustainable forms of energy, the natural gas industry faces significant challenges, including increasing competition from renewable energy sources and growing environmental concerns.

Investors interested in the natural gas industry have a range of options, including stocks in exploration and production companies, pipeline operators, and natural gas utilities. Natural gas stocks can be influenced by a variety of factors, including commodity prices, supply, and demand trends, and government regulations. As the global energy landscape continues to evolve, natural gas companies must adapt and innovate to remain competitive and meet the changing needs of consumers and investors. Considering this, let’s look at three natural gas stocks to check out in the stock market this week.

Natural Gas Stocks To Buy [Or Avoid] Right Now

Cheniere Energy (LNG Stock)

Cheniere Energy (LNG) is a Houston-based energy company primarily focused on liquefied natural gas (LNG) production, shipping, and marketing. The company owns and operates several natural gas liquefaction facilities and pipelines in the United States and is one of the leading exporters of LNG globally.

Earlier this month, the company announced the date it will release its first quarter 2023 financial results. In detail, Cheniere Energy said it will release its Q1 2023 results on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, ahead of the opening of the U.S. stock market. To briefly recap, in Q4 2022, Cheniere Energy notched in earnings of $15.78 per share, with revenue of $9.1 billion.

Year-to-date, shares of LNG stock have advanced by 8.38% so far. Meanwhile, ahead of Wednesday’s opening bell, LNG stock is trading slightly higher during pre-market trading at $152.72 a share.

EQT Corp (EQT Stock)

Second, EQT Corporation (EQT) is an energy company focused on natural gas exploration and production in the Appalachian Basin, one of the largest natural gas fields in the United States. The company has a significant presence in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio, and is one of the leading producers of natural gas in the region.

On Tuesday of this week, EQT Corporation also released the date it will report its 1st quarter 2023 financial results. Specifically, the company will announce its Q1 2023 earnings results on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, after the close of the U.S. stock market. To quickly recap, in Q4 2022, EQT reported earnings of $0.42 per share and revenue of $3.5 billion.

In 2023 so far, shares of EQT stock have increased by 5.03% YTD. Meanwhile, during Wednesday’s pre-market trading session, EQT Corp stock is trading at $33.47 a share.

Coterra Energy (CTRA Stock)

Lastly, Coterra Energy (CTRA) is an independent natural gas and oil exploration and production company with assets primarily located in the Marcellus and Utica Shale formations in Pennsylvania and Ohio.

Moving along, back in February, Coterra reported its Q4 2022 financial results. Diving in, the company reported earnings of $1.14 per share, along with revenue of $2.3 billion. Additionally, revenue increased by 2.5% versus the same period, the previous year.

Year-to-date, CTRA stock has rebounded by 11.85% so far. While, during Wednesday’s premarket trading session, shares of CTRA stock are trading modestly higher by 0.73% at $26.15 a share.

