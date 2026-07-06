3 Natural Gas Stocks Built for America's Energy Power Shift

Natural gas is moving closer to becoming America’s largest energy source, ending decades of oil dominance. The shift is not about oil disappearing. It is about gas becoming more important as the country uses more electricity and looks for reliable fuel to support homes, businesses, factories and the power grid.

Investors looking to follow this trend may want to keep an eye on Cheniere Energy LNG, Antero Resources AR and Gulfport Energy GPOR.

Why Natural Gas Is Gaining Ground

For years, petroleum held the top spot in the U.S. energy mix because transportation depended heavily on gasoline and diesel. That picture is changing. Gasoline demand has flattened, while electricity demand is rising from several directions, including data centers, electric vehicles and wider electrification across the economy.

Bloomberg recently reported that natural gas is likely to surpass oil as the top U.S. energy source by the end of the decade. EQT Corporation CEO Toby Rice told Bloomberg that the crossover could happen within the next couple of years, with natural gas building a wider lead over petroleum by 2030.

Natural gas sits at the center of this change because it is widely available in the United States and can be used to generate electricity on a large scale. It has replaced coal in many power plants because it is cleaner-burning than coal and often more economical for utilities.

The Power Grid Needs Flexible Fuel

Wind and solar energy are expanding rapidly, but they cannot generate electricity continuously. Solar panels stop producing power after sunset, and wind turbines depend on weather conditions. Natural gas power plants can quickly increase or reduce electricity generation, making them an important complement to renewable energy.

This flexibility is becoming more important as electricity demand continues to grow. AI data centers require a constant and reliable power supply, while the growing use of electric vehicles is increasing overall electricity consumption. As the power grid faces greater demand, natural gas plays an important role in providing reliable backup power and supporting a stable electricity supply.

LNG Adds Another Growth Angle

The natural gas story is not limited to domestic power plants. The United States has become a major exporter of liquefied natural gas, or LNG, which is natural gas cooled into liquid form so it can be shipped overseas. Global buyers use LNG to heat homes, run factories and generate electricity.

This export demand gives U.S. natural gas producers and infrastructure companies another market beyond domestic consumption. If shipments grow as expected, LNG could become a major driver of natural gas demand through the end of the decade.

What Investors Should Watch

The outlook for natural gas is encouraging, but it is not without risks. Natural gas prices can change quickly because of factors such as weather, production levels, storage inventories, pipeline availability and global demand.

Government policies and the continued growth of renewable energy could also influence long-term demand. Even so, one trend appears clear: as the United States relies more on electricity to power homes, businesses, AI data centers and electric vehicles, natural gas is expected to remain an important part of the energy mix.

3 Stocks to Focus On

For investors looking to benefit from this trend, Cheniere Energy, Antero Resources and Gulfport Energy are three companies that may be worth considering. Each offers a different way to gain exposure to the growing role of natural gas, although investors should evaluate each company's fundamentals before making an investment decision.

Cheniere Energy: It is a leading U.S. LNG producer and exporter, operating large-scale facilities along the Gulf Coast. Since starting exports in 2016, it has grown into the largest LNG producer in the United States, supplying customers across more than 40 global markets with reliable and cleaner-burning energy.

Backed by firm gas supply agreements for its Sabine Pass and Corpus Christi facilities, the company enjoys strong cash flow visibility and solid long-term growth prospects. Cheniere Energy beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the last four quarters and missed in the other. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 75%, on average. Currently, Cheniere Energy carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Antero Resources: It is an independent energy producer focused on natural gas and liquids in the Appalachian Basin. Headquartered in Denver, this company, with a Zacks Rank of 3, develops low-cost assets in the Marcellus and Utica shales, holding about 515,000 net acres. Antero Resources’ production mix is weighted toward natural gas and NGLs, with minimal oil exposure. AR is also one of the largest U.S. suppliers of natural gas and LPG to export markets.

Antero Resources is supported by its midstream affiliate, Antero Midstream, in which it owns roughly 29%. This integrated setup secures transportation and market access from Appalachia to the Gulf Coast. A low debt profile and steady drilling results provide flexibility and support long-term growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Antero Resources’ 2026 earnings per share indicates a 160.2% year-over-year surge.

Gulfport Energy: Gulfport Energy is a natural gas-weighted E&P company with core operations in the Utica and Marcellus shales, complemented by SCOOP assets. Its portfolio emphasizes low-breakeven, high-return drilling inventory and diversified takeaway capacity to premium markets, including Gulf Coast LNG demand. The firm, currently a #3 Ranked stock, focuses on disciplined capital allocation, operational efficiency, and expanding inventory through acquisitions and delineation.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s 2026 earnings per share indicates 28.7% year-over-year growth. Gulfport Energy has a market capitalization of around $3 billion.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.