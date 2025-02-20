3 Natural Foods Stocks Positioned for Success in 2025

The natural foods industry has evolved from a niche market into a mainstream sector, thanks to growing health consciousness and environmental awareness among consumers. With an increasing focus on clean eating, sustainability and ethical sourcing, natural and organic food products have rapidly gained popularity. As consumers seek products that align with their health goals, ethical farming practices and environmentally friendly production methods have become integral to the natural food movement.



Consumers are gravitating toward products that offer transparency in sourcing and minimal processing. Shoppers are scrutinizing ingredient labels, favoring organic, non-GMO (genetically modified organisms) and preservative-free options. Governments worldwide are also promoting clean eating and stricter food labeling regulations, further driving market expansion. As a result, natural food companies are seeing stronger brand loyalty and the ability to command premium pricing.



Companies like The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. HAIN and Vital Farms, Inc. VITL are responding to the rising demand for organic, clean-label and ethically sourced foods. With consumers prioritizing transparency, sustainability and minimal processing, the market for natural foods continues to grow. Expanding farm networks, plant-based innovations and a focus on humane, eco-friendly production are shaping the industry's future.



The natural foods industry is set to evolve with continuous innovation and expanding product categories. Companies are investing in plant-based alternatives, functional foods enriched with vitamins and probiotics, and sustainable farming technologies. E-commerce is also playing a crucial role in making natural foods more accessible, allowing consumers to shop for organic and gluten-free products with ease. The global healthy foods market is expected to reach $2.26 trillion by 2035.



3 Natural Foods Stocks to Watch

United Natural stands as a prominent player in the natural foods sector, serving as one of the largest distributors of organic and natural products in North America. Through its extensive network, UNFI supplies a vast array of products, including fresh produce, pantry staples, dairy alternatives and plant-based foods. With its diverse portfolio, the company caters to both retail giants and independent natural food stores, meeting the growing demand for cleaner, healthier eating options.



As the natural foods industry continues to expand, UNFI is well-positioned to capitalize on the shift toward organic, non-GMO and ethically sourced products. Its wide-reaching distribution capabilities and strategic partnerships allow the company to provide an extensive selection of natural and organic foods that appeal to health-conscious consumers. The company’s natural business continues to outperform industry trends, driven by strong volume growth and enhanced supplier collaborations.



This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company is increasingly focusing on innovation and sustainability within the natural foods space. The company has committed to enhancing its supply-chain practices, reducing waste and supporting regenerative agriculture initiatives. UNFI is also working closely with suppliers to accelerate food innovation. Through its supplier go-to-market program, the company has simplified the process of bringing new natural and organic products to store shelves. This initiative has enabled suppliers to reintroduce thousands of SKUs that were previously discontinued, expanding consumer access to diverse and healthier food options. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Sprouts Farmers has been at the forefront of the natural and organic food movement, catering to health-conscious consumers seeking fresh, high-quality and ethically sourced products. The company’s commitment to fresh, organic and attribute-driven products sets it apart. With nearly 46% of total produce sales now coming from organic products, SFM continues to expand its assortment, ensuring accessibility to high-quality, responsibly sourced food.



A key element of SFM’s strategy is its innovative product development and sourcing initiatives. Notable offerings include organic grass-fed meatballs, pasture-raised poultry and globally inspired Sprouts-branded items, such as Moroccan and al pastor-flavored chickpeas. These exclusive, trend-forward products cater to the evolving preferences of health-conscious consumers.



This Zacks Rank #2 company continues to strengthen its connection with customers through tailored marketing and engagement efforts, such as social media campaigns and in-store discovery events like Sprouts Brand Discovery Days. These initiatives showcase the company’s differentiated offerings while attracting a younger demographic and increasing foot traffic.



Beyond Meat is transforming plant-based food by using cleaner, healthier ingredients. The company’s latest Beyond 4 products, including the Beyond Burger and Beyond Beef, are made from a blend of yellow peas, brown rice, red lentils and fava beans. These ingredients provide 21 grams of protein per serving while cutting saturated fat by 75% compared to traditional beef burgers, thanks to the use of avocado oil. This commitment to nutrition has earned recognition from the American Diabetes Association and the American Heart Association, reinforcing Beyond Meat’s focus on making plant-based options both tasty and healthy.



Beyond Meat is also expanding its product range to meet evolving consumer tastes. The introduction of Beyond Sun Sausage marks a significant departure from conventional meat alternatives, embracing a new category of plant-based protein not modeled after beef, pork or poultry. This product, packed with 12 grams of protein and just 1 gram of saturated fat from avocado oil, has received strong endorsements for its clean-label approach. Furthermore, the company has unveiled Beyond Steak Filet, a whole-muscle alternative crafted from mycelium, the root-like structure of mushrooms, along with legume proteins.



This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company's commitment to food innovation extends beyond retail into food service partnerships. The reintroduction of Beyond The Original Orange Chicken at Panda Express and the expansion of Beyond Nuggets at McDonald's locations in Europe underscore its ability to integrate healthier, plant-based options into mainstream dining. At the same time, Beyond Meat is working to educate consumers on its clean-label approach, challenging misconceptions about plant-based food processing.

