3 Nationwide Mutual Funds to Enhance Your Portfolio Returns

Nationwide is a Fortune 100 company based in Columbus, OH. Nationwide mutual funds boast over 90 years of experience, $298.6 billion in assets and more than 26,000 employees spread across the United States. Mutual funds, annuities, retirement plans, life insurance, and an assortment of other products are offered by Nationwide. Significantly, 75% of Nationwide's offerings are no-load mutual funds, which reduce fees and have an expense ratio of 0.89%. All these factors make it a reliable choice for investment.

From an investment standpoint, we have selected three Nationwide mutual funds, which are expected to hedge one's portfolio against any economic downturn and provide attractive returns. Mutual funds, in general, reduce transaction costs and diversify the portfolio without commission charges mostly associated with stock purchases (read more: Mutual Funds: Advantages, Disadvantages, and How They Make Investors Money).

These mutual funds, by the way, boast a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), have positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5,000 and carry a low expense ratio.

Nationwide BNY Mellon Dyn US Eq Inc Fund NWAMX invests the majority of its assets in equity securities of U.S. companies. NWAMX also invests in foreign equity securities.

Keith Howell Jr has been the lead manager of NWAMX since Feb 28, 2022. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (4.2%), JPMorgan Chase & Co. (3.7%) and Becton, Dickinson and Co. (3%) as of Oct 31, 2023.

NWAMX's 3-year and 5-year returns are 13.5% and 12.2%, respectively. The annual expense ratio is 0.76%. NWAMX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

To see how this fund performed compared to its category and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.

Nationwide Fund GNWRX seeks total return through a flexible combination of capital appreciation and current income. GNWRX invests primarily in common stocks and convertible securities in companies with above-average revenue growth, consistent and above-average earnings growth, or attractive price valuations.

Mary L. Pryshlak has been the lead manager of GNWRX since Feb 27, 2018. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Microsoft Corp (7.1%), Alphabet Inc (5.9%) and Amazon.com, Inc (5.4%) as of Oct 31, 2023.

GNWRX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 10.1% and 13.8%, respectively. The annual expense ratio is 1.14%. GNWRX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

Nationwide Bailard Intl Eqs Fund NWHLX invests most of its net assets toward equity securities issued by companies situated in developed regions.

Eric P. Leve has been the lead manager of NWHLX since Dec 30, 2006. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Novo Nordisk A/S (2.9%), ASML Holding N.V. (1.8%) and TotalEnergies SE (1.6%) as of Oct 31, 2023.

NWHLX's 3-year and 5-year returns are 4.5% and 6.6%, respectively. The annual expense ratio is 0.89%. NWHLX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.



