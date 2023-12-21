3 Nationwide Mutual Funds to Add to Your Portfolio

Nationwide mutual funds headquartered in Columbus, OH, have been serving over the past 90 years and are known for their commitment, to diversification and stability. With a track of strong performance, these mutual funds offer investors a reliable opportunity for long term growth. Nationwide customer centric approach and ability to adapt to market dynamics make it an appealing choice investment.

From an investment standpoint, we have selected three Nationwide mutual funds, which are expected to hedge one's portfolio against any economic downturn and provide attractive returns. Mutual funds, in general, reduce transaction costs and diversify the portfolio without commission charges mostly associated with stock purchases (read more: Mutual Funds: Advantages, Disadvantages, and How They Make Investors Money).

These mutual funds, by the way, boast a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), have positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5,000 and carry a low expense ratio.

Nationwide BNY Mellon Dyn US Eq Inc Fund NWAMX invests the majority of its assets in equity securities of U.S. companies. NWAMX also invests in foreign equity securities.

Keith Howell Jr has been the lead manager of NWAMX since Feb 28, 2022. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like JPMorgan Chase & Co. (4.4%), Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (4%) and Cisco Systems, Inc. (3%) as of Jul 31, 2023.

NWAMX's 3-year and 5-year returns are 13.5% and 10.9%, respectively. The annual expense ratio is 0.76% compared with the category average of 0.94%. NWAMX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

To see how this fund performed compared to its category and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.

Nationwide Amundi Strat Inc Fund NWXEX seeks to achieve a high level of current income by investing in U.S. government securities, foreign government bonds, U.S. and foreign corporate bonds, debentures, asset-backed securities, mortgage-backed securities, convertible bonds and corporate loans.

Jeffrey C. Galloway has been the lead manager of NWXEX since Feb 27, 2023. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Fhlmc Struc Agency Credit (1.4%), Nomura Holdings, Inc. (1.2%) and Enel Fin Intl Nv (1.1%) as of Jul 31, 2023.

NWXEX's 3-year and 5-year returns are 3.9% and 4.3%, respectively. The annual expense ratio is 0.78% compared with the category average of 0.97%. NWXEX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

Nationwide Bailard Intl Eqs Fund NWHLX invests most of its net assets toward equity securities issued by companies situated in developed regions.

Eric P. Leve has been the lead manager of NWHLX since Dec 30, 2006. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Novo Nordisk A/S (2.2%), LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (2.1%) and ASML Holding N.V. (2%) as of Jul 31, 2023.

NWHLX's 3-year and 5-year returns are 4.3% and 6.2%, respectively. The annual expense ratio is 0.90% compared with the category average of 0.92%. NWHLX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2.



