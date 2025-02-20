3 Nationwide Mutual Funds to Buy Now for Sustainable Returns

Nationwide is a Fortune 100 company with decades of experience in asset management. It offers a diverse range of mutual fund selections across asset classes. These funds are equity, fixed-income, and sector-specific investments, which are managed by third-party asset managers. The equity funds invest in growth, value and dividend stocks, while fixed-income funds buy government, corporate and municipal bonds, income and risk diversification — sector-specific funds, which provide concentrated exposure, and target industries such as technology and healthcare.

Nationwide prioritizes client needs through a mutual structure and therefore focuses on delivering long-term value, not shareholder profits. All these attributes make Nationwide a reliable investment option.

We have chosen three Nationwide mutual funds — Nationwide BNY Mellon Dyn US Eq Inc Fund NWAMX, Nationwide Bailard Cogntv Val NWHFX and Nationwide Geneva Small Cap Gr NWHZX — that investors should buy now for the long term. These funds have a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000 and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively stronger performance and carry a lower fee.

Nationwide BNY Mellon Dyn US Eq Inc Fund invests the majority of its assets in equity securities of U.S. companies. NWAMX also invests in foreign equity securities.

John C Bailer has been the lead manager of NWAMX since Aug. 28, 2019. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Cisco Systems, Inc. (3.5%), AT&T Inc. (3.5%) and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (3.4%) as of Oct. 31, 2024.

NWAMX's 3-year and 5-year returns are 10% and 13.3%, respectively. The annual expense ratio is 0.75%. NWAMX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

To see how this fund performed compared to its category, and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.

Nationwide Bailard Cogntv Val fund invests most of its assets in common stocks of small-cap value companies with market capitalizations similar, though not identical, to those on the Russell 2000 Value Index. NWHFX advisors also invest in common stocks of micro-cap companies with a market capitalization of $300 million.

Thomas J. Mudge has been the lead manager of NWHFX since Dec. 31, 2006. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Vanguard Small-Cap Value (1%), CareTrust REIT, Inc. (0.9%) and Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (0.9%) as of Oct. 31, 2024.

NWHFX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 6.7% and 12.1%, respectively. NWHFX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1. Its net expense ratio is 0.93%.

Nationwide Geneva Small Cap Gr fund invests most of its assets in small-cap companies. NWHZX advisors also invest in publicly traded companies with strong growth potential, industry leadership, sustainable advantages, and experienced management.

William Scott Priebe has been the lead manager of NWHZX since June 12, 2009. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (4.8%), Construction Partners, Inc. (4.7%) and ExlService Holdings, Inc. (3.9%) as of Oct. 31, 2024.

NWHZX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 6.1% and 9%, respectively. NWHZX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1. Its net expense ratio is 1.20%.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks' free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Get Your Free (NWHFX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (NWHZX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (NWAMX): Fund Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.