3 Nasdaq-Listed Tech Stocks Flying-High in 2025 Signaling More Upside

U.S. stock markets have suffered a setback in 2025 after the artificial intelligence (AI)-driven astonishing bull run of 2023 and 2024. The highly overstretched valuation of U.S. stocks, sticky inflation, several weak economic data, geopolitical conflicts and severe concerns related to the Trump administration’s tariff and trade policies have significantly dented market participants confidence in risky assets like equities.

The technology sector has suffered the most since these stocks, especially the AI-focused ones, have skyrocketed in the last two years. The Fed’s ambiguity over further rate cuts in 2025, concerns of a near-term recession and the availability of a low-cost Chinese AI platform have unnerved investors.

Consequently, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite is down 0.4% year to date. Nevertheless, a handful of Nasdaq Composite-listed technology stocks with a favorable Zacks Rank has provided double-digit returns year to date.

We have selected three such stocks that have the potential to provide double-digit returns from their current price level in the near future. These stocks are: CyberArk Software Ltd. CYBR, Lam Research Corp. LRCX and monday.com Ltd. MNDY.

Each of our picks currently carries either a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The chart below shows the price performance of our five picks year to date.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

CyberArk Software Ltd.

Zacks Rank #1 CyberArk Software is benefiting from the rising demand for cybersecurity and privileged access security solutions due to the long list of data breaches and increasing digital transformation strategies.

A strong presence across verticals, such as banking, healthcare, government and utilities, is safeguarding CYBR from the adverse effects of softening IT spending. CYBR’s strategic mix shift toward software-as-a-service and subscription-based solutions is driving top-line growth.

CyberArk is gaining customer accounts, which contributes to its revenues. The vast customer base presents the company with an opportunity to upsell products within its installed user base. Furthermore, in the last few quarters, CYBR has been able to close a significant number of seven-figure deals.

The growing number of large deals in the revenue mix is a positive as it increases deferred revenues and visibility. Moreover, any product refresh brings in additional dollars as every enterprise attempts to keep its threat management infrastructure updated. These factors in turn support CYBR’s top line.

CyberArk Software has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 31.9% and 25.1%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 3.6% in the last 30 days.

The short-term average price target of brokerage firms for the stock represents an increase of 16.6% from the last closing price of $382.81. The brokerage target price is currently in the range of $380-$500. This indicates a maximum upside of 30.6% and almost no downside.

Lam Research Corp.

Zacks Rank #2 Lam Research is riding on its strength across 3D DRAM and advanced packaging technologies. Growing etch and deposition intensity owing to increasing technology inflections in 3D architectures is a plus. A rebound in the System business owing to improving memory spending is a positive for LRCX.

Strategic investments in research and development activities position LRCX well to capitalize on the growing wafer fab equipment (WFE) spending. For 2025, WFE is expected to be approximately $100 billion. Foundry/logic, DRAM and NAND investments are expected to be higher year over year. Solid demand related to LRCX’s high-bandwidth memory is another driver.

Lam Research has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 22.2% and 33.4%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 0.5% in the last 30 days.

The short-term average price target of brokerage firms for the stock represents an increase of 12.4% from the last closing price of $83.94. The brokerage target price is currently in the range of $70-$125. This indicates a maximum upside of 48.8% and a downside of 16.7%.

monday.com Ltd.

Zacks Rank #1 monday.com develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. MNDY provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

MNDY also offers product solutions for work management, sales CRM, software development verticals, business development, presale, and customer success services. MNDY serves organizations, educational or government institutions, and distinct business units of an organization.

monday.com has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 25.6% and 6.3%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 12% in the last 30 days.

The short-term average price target of brokerage firms for the stock represents an increase of 21.3% from the last closing price of $299.11. The brokerage target price is currently in the range of $280-$450. This indicates a maximum upside of 50.5% and a downside of 6.4%.

