3 Myths About the New $6,000 Senior Tax Deduction You Shouldn't Believe

Key Points

The One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA) included a new tax deduction for seniors.

Eligible filers can get a $6,000 tax break.

The new deduction doesn't apply to everyone, and it also doesn't get rid of taxes on Social Security.

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When the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA) was signed into law last year, it was clear that it would change the tax landscape. The bill included a number of key tax changes, including a new $6,000 deduction specifically geared toward seniors age 65 and older.

Even though that deduction has been in place since last year, there's still a lot of confusion surrounding it. Here are a few myths about the $6,000 senior tax deduction that it's important to understand.

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1. All seniors automatically get it

The idea of a new tax deduction might seem exciting. But that doesn't mean all seniors are entitled to it.

The new senior tax deduction phases out for single tax-filers with an income over $75,000 and joint filers with an income over $150,000. The deduction also phases out completely at $175,000 for single filers or $250,000 for joint filers. If you're a higher earner, don't start counting that money just yet.

2. It directly reduces taxes owed

You might assume that if you're eligible for the new senior tax deduction, it will reduce your taxes on a dollar-for-dollar basis. But that's not how tax deductions work.

Tax deductions reduce your taxable income. Tax credits reduce your tax bill on a dollar-for-dollar basis.

A $6,000 tax deduction can be worth different amounts to different seniors -- it depends on your tax bracket. But all told, you're just exempting income from taxes.

This also means that if you already have a very low income, the new senior tax deduction may not benefit you. If your taxable income was already being reduced to $0 via existing credits and deductions, you won't get that $6,000 back.

3. It eliminates taxes on Social Security for good

A big part of the reason lawmakers pushed the new senior tax deduction through was to let seniors off the hook from paying taxes on their Social Security benefits. But the new deduction did not directly eliminate taxes on those benefits.

Instead, what it's done for many Social Security recipients is push their income low enough that taxes on benefits don't apply. But higher earners may still end up paying the same taxes on benefits they always did -- especially since the new senior tax deduction has a phase-out and not everyone will get it.

The new $6,000 senior tax deduction also isn't a permanent part of the tax code. Rather, it's set to expire in 2028. Once that happens, more seniors may start owing taxes on their Social Security benefits again.

The new senior tax deduction is no doubt a big help for many older Americans. But it's important to understand how it works, and what it does and doesn't do.

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