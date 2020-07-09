3 Mutual Funds From the Thrivent Portfolio

Thrivent Financial had $152 billion worth of assets under management as of Dec 31, 2019. It has invested in 24 mutual funds across a wide range of categories including equity, income plus, asset allocation and fixed income funds. Also, it serves more than two million customers and has more than 100 investment professionals. Thrivent Mutual Funds aims to offer simple and smart investing options and has a strong competitive record.

Below we share with you three top-ranked Thrivent mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of Thrivent funds.

Thrivent Small Cap Stock Fund Class S TSCSX aims to provide competitive returns through favorable stock selection and risk monitoring simultaneoulsy. The fund invests the majority of its assets in a combination of both small-capitalization growth as well as small-capitalization value stocks. TSCSX has three-year annualized returns of 3.1%.

As of the end of April 2020, TSCSX held 104 issues with 2.19% of its assets invested in Syneos Health Inc A.

Thrivent Mid Cap Stock Fund Class A AASCX aims for consistent and competitive returns on investment through favorable stock selection as well as by taking into consideration the inherent risk involved. The fund invests the majority of its assets in mid-sized growth as well as value stocks. AASCX has three-year annualized returns of 3.7%.

AASCX has an expense ratio of 1.04% compared with the category average of 1.05%.

Thrivent Income Fund Class A LUBIX seeks a high level of income and growth of capital for the long run. LUBIX invests more than 65% of its assets in investment-grade preferred stocks and debt securities. The fund invests generally in asset-backed securities, corporate bonds, mortgage-backed securities and government bonds. LUBIX has returned 5.4% in the last three years.

Kent L. White is the fund manager of LUBIX since 2017.

