3 Mutual Funds From the MFS Portfolio for Superlative Returns

Founded in 1924, MFS (Massachusetts Financial Services) had $601.3 billion in assets under management as of Dec 30, 2020. The company deals in more than 80 portfolios, which invest in both domestic and global stocks along with fixed-income debt securities. It focuses on providing a wide variety of financial products and services to fulfill the needs of investors as well as 10,000 investment professionals.

MFS is headquartered in Boston, MA and has investment offices located in Hong Kong, Sao Paulo, Singapore, Toronto, London, Mexico City, Sydney and Tokyo. The company has a dedicated staff of more than 1,900, who efficiently address its clients' needs. Its investment approach includes integrated study, international cooperation and expertise in risk management.

Below we share with you three top-rated MFS mutual funds. Each sports a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

MFS Mid Cap Growth Fund Class A OTCAX aims for capital appreciation. The fund invests the majority of its assets in securities of medium-market-capitalization companies. According to MFS, medium-market-capitalization issuers are those that have market capitalization similar to those of companies included on the Russell Midcap Growth Index over the last 13 months at the time of purchase. OTCAX has returned 23.3% in the past three years.

OTCAXhas an expense ratio of 1.05% compared with the category average of 1.16%.

MFS Income Fund Class A MFIOX aims for high current income and capital growth. The fund mostly invests in a broad range of debt instruments issued by U.S. and foreign corporate, government and other entities including below investment grade quality debt instruments and debt instruments of issuers located in the emerging market countries. MFIOX has three-year annualized returns of 5.9%.

Robert D. Persons has been serving as one of the fund managers of MFIOX since 2005.

MFS Global Real Estate Fund Class A MGLAX aims for total return. The fund mostly invests in equity securities of U.S. and foreign real estate-related investments. This fund has three-year annualized returns of 5.9%.

As of the end of December 2020, MGLAX held 62 issues with 5.27% of its assets invested in Prologis Inc.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all MFS mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

