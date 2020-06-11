3 Mutual Funds From the Invesco Portfolio

With more than $1,142.5 billion of assets under management (as of May 31, 2020), Invesco Ltd. offers financial solutions through a diverse set of investment vehicles across major equity, fixed income and alternative asset classes.

This top-notch global investment management company caters to a wide range of mutual funds, including equity and fixed-income funds, and domestic and international funds. The company has more than 6,500 investment professionals and employees, and offers financial services worldwide through offices located in 20 countries.

Below we share with you three top-ranked Invesco mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or #2 (Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds, their Zacks Rank and past performance.

Invesco Oppenheimer Discovery Fund Class A OPOCX aims for capital growth. The fund invests the majority of its assets in common stocks of American companies that its managers consider as having good potential for growth. It mostly focuses on stocks of small-capitalization companies. OPOCX has three-year annualized returns of 17.8%.

OPOCX has an expense ratio of 1.08% compared with the category average of 1.23%.

Invesco Equally-Weighted S&P 500 Fund Class A VADAX invests the majority of its assets in a diversified portfolio of common stocks that are represented on the S&P 500 Index. The fund seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income. VADAX has returned 3.8% in the past three years.

As of the end of March 2020, VADAX held 511 issues, with 0.34% of its assets invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Invesco Diversified Dividend Fund Class A LCEAX seeks long-term capital appreciation of current income. The fund invests the majority of its assets in dividend-paying equity securities. It may also invest in securities of non-U.S. companies. LCEAX has returned 0.5% over the past three years.

Meggan M. Walsh is one of the fund managers of LCEAX since 2002.

To view the Zacks Rank and past performance of all Invesco mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

