3 Mutual Funds From the Dimensional Portfolio You Must Buy

Dimensional Fund Advisor offers investment solutions from different asset classes to institutional and individual investors, investment consultants, and financial advisors. With a workforce of more than 1400, Dimensional Fund Advisor has 13 offices across several countries, including the United States.

Dimensional Fund Advisor invests in both domestic and foreign equities, fixed income securities, retirement income funds, real estates and commodity markets. As of Dec 31, 2020, it had nearly $601 billion of assets under management. For the past three decades, the company has been providing investment management strategies to its clients. Founded 39 years ago, this fund family is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Below we share with you three top-ranked Dimensional Fund Advisor mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

DFA U.S. Large Company Portfolio DFUSX fund aims to approximate the total investment return of the S&P 500 Index. The fund manager generally selects stocks from the S&P 500 Index and may purchase or sell futures contracts and options on futures contracts for U.S. equity securities and indices. DFUSX has three-year annualized returns of 14.1%.

DFUSX has an expense ratio of 0.08% compared with the category average of 0.90%.

DFA U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio Class R1 DFTVX fund seeks the appreciation of capital over the long term. The fund invests in a diverse range of the readily marketable securities of U.S. small as well as mid-cap companies that its advisor identifies as high-profitability value stocks. DFTVX has three-year annualized returns of 2.8%.

Jed S. Fogdall is one of the fund managers of DFTVX since 2012.

DFA U.S. Social Core Equity 2 Portfolio DFUEX fund aims for long-term capital appreciation. The fund invests the majority of its net assets in a broad and diverse group of securities of U.S. companies based on its social issue screens. The fund managers put great emphasis on small capitalization, value and high-profitability companies. DFUEX has three-year annualized returns of 9%.

As of the end of December 2020, DFUEX held 2,190 issues, with 5% of its assets invested in Apple Inc.

To view the Zacks Rank and past performance of all Dimensional Investments mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.