3 Mutual Fund Misfires to Avoid - November 18, 2019

Does your current advisor have your money invested in these "Mutual Fund Misfires of the Market" that charge high fees for low returns? If so, it may be time for a new advisor.

High fees coupled with poor results: It's a straightforward equation for an awful mutual fund. Some are more regrettable than others - and some are bad to the point that they have got a "Strong Sell" from our Zacks Rank, the lowest positioning of the almost 19,000 mutual funds we rank every day.

Below, you'll read about some of the funds included in our current list of "Mutual Fund Misfires of the Market." And if by chance you're invested in any of these misfires, we'll help and review some of our highest Zacks Ranked mutual funds.

3 Mutual Fund Misfires

Now, let's take a look at three market misfires.

Oppenheimer SteelPath MLP Alph Plus C (MLPMX): 3.55% expense ratio and 1.25% management fee. MLPMX is a Sector - Energy mutual fund, which encompasses a wide range of vastly changing and vitally important industries throughout this massive global sector. With a five year after-expenses return of -12.07%, you're mostly paying more in fees than returns.

AQR Multi Strategy Alternative N (ASANX): 2.23% expense ratio, 1.75% management fee. ASANX is a part of the Allocation Balanced fund category; these funds like to invest in a variety of asset types, finding a balance between stocks, bonds, cash, and sometimes even precious metals and commodities; they are mostly categorized by their respective asset allocation. This fund has an annual returns of -1.39% over the last five years. Another fund guilty of having investors pay more in fees than returns.

Rydex Emerging Market 2X Strategy H (RYWVX): Expense ratio: 1.85%. Management fee: 0.9%. RYWVX is a Non US - Equity option, focusing their investments acoss emerging and developed markets, and can often extend across cap levels too. With annual returns of just -4.02%, it's no surprise this fund has received Zacks' "Strong Sell" ranking.

3 Top Ranked Mutual Funds

Since you've seen the most noticeably lowest Zacks Ranked mutual funds, how about we take a look at some of the top ranked mutual funds with the least fees.

MFS Mid-Cap Growth R6 (OTCKX): Expense ratio: 0.77%. Management fee: 0.71%. OTCKX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These funds aim to target companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion that are also expected to exhibit more extensive growth opportunities for investors than their peers. This fund has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 13.94%.

Artisan Global Opportunities Institutional (APHRX) has an expense ratio of 0.91% and management fee of 0.88%. APHRX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. Thanks to yearly returns of 10.84% over the last five years, APHRX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Fund R6 (NRREX) has an expense ratio of 0.77% and management fee of 0.85%. NRREX is categorized as a Sector - Real Estate mutual fund, which typically invests in various real estate investment trusts (REIT) due to their taxation rules. With yearly returns of 11.04% over the last five years, this fund is well-diversified with a long reputation of salutary performance.

Bottom Line

These examples underscore the huge range in quality of mutual funds - from the really bad to the astonishingly good. There is no reason for your advisor to keep your money in any fund that charges more than you get in return (unless they're getting something out of it, like a high commission).

