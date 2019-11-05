3 Mutual Fund Misfires to Avoid - November 05, 2019

If your financial advisor made you buy any of these "Mutual Fund Misfires of the Market" with high expenses and low returns, you need to reassess your advisor.

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: If the fund has high fees and performs poorly, it's not good. Of course, there's a range - but when a mutual fund earns a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) that means it's among the worst of roughly 19,000 funds we rate each day.

Below, you'll read about some of the funds included in our current list of "Mutual Fund Misfires of the Market." And if by chance you're invested in any of these misfires, we'll help and review some of our highest Zacks Ranked mutual funds.

3 Mutual Fund Misfires

Now, let's take a look at three market misfires.

Sit Developing Markets Growth Fund (SDMGX): 1.4% expense ratio and 2% management fee. SDMGX is a Non US - Equity option, focusing their investments acoss emerging and developed markets, and can often extend across cap levels too. With a five year after-costs return of 1.33%, you're for the most part paying more in charges than returns.

Lord Abbett Inflation Focused F (LIFFX): 0.58% expense ratio, 0.3% management fee. LIFFX is a Government - Bonds fund, which holds securities issued by the U.S. federal government. This category stretches across the curve, meaning the yields and interest rate sensitivity will vary. This fund has an annual returns of -0.14% over the last five years. Another fund guilty of having investors pay more in fees than returns.

Aquila Hawaiian Tax Free Trust C (HULCX): Expense ratio: 1.65%. Management fee: 0.23%. HULCX is a Muni - Bonds mutual fund, which focus their investments on debt securities issued by state and local governments; these are typically used to pay for the construction of infrastructure, the operation of public schools, and other municipal functions. With annual returns of just 1.04%, it's no surprise this fund has received Zacks' "Strong Sell" ranking.

3 Top Ranked Mutual Funds

Since you've seen the most noticeably lowest Zacks Ranked mutual funds, how about we take a look at some of the top ranked mutual funds with the least fees.

TCM Small Cap Growth Fund (TCMSX): Expense ratio: 0.94%. Management fee: 0.8%. TCMSX is a Small Cap Growth mutual fund and tends to feature small companies in up-and-coming industries and markets. This fund has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 12.42%.

VY T. Rowe Price Diversified Mid Cap Growth Investor (IAXIX) has an expense ratio of 0.78% and management fee of 0.74%. IAXIX is a Mid Cap Blend mutual fund that typically features a portfolio filled with stocks of various sizes and styles; it allows for a diversification strategy focusing on companies with market caps between $2 billion and $10 billion. With annual returns of 12.38% over the last five years, this is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

Direxion Monthly S&P 500 Bull 2X Investor (DXSLX) has an expense ratio of 1.35% and management fee of 0.75%. DXSLX is a part of the Allocation Balanced fund category; these funds like to invest in a variety of asset types, finding a balance between stocks, bonds, cash, and sometimes even precious metals and commodities; they are mostly categorized by their respective asset allocation. With yearly returns of 16.83% over the last five years, this fund is well-diversified with a long reputation of salutary performance.

Bottom Line

So, there you have it - if your advisor has you invested in any of our "Mutual Fund Misfires of the Market," there is a good probability that they are either asleep at the wheel, incompetent, or (most likely) lining their pockets with high fee commissions at your financial expense.

If you have concerns or any doubts about your investment advisor, read our just-released report:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.