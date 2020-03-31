3 Mutual Fund Misfires to Avoid - March 31, 2020

You may need to start looking for a new financial advisor if your current one has put any of these high-fee, low-return "Mutual Fund Misfires of the Market" into your portfolio.

High fees plus poor performance: It's a pretty simple formula for a bad mutual fund. Some are worse than others - and some are so bad that they have earned a "Strong Sell" on the Zacks Rank, the lowest ranking of the nearly 19,000 mutual funds we rank daily.

Below, you'll read about some of the funds included in our current list of "Mutual Fund Misfires of the Market." And if by chance you're invested in any of these misfires, we'll help and review some of our highest Zacks Ranked mutual funds.

3 Mutual Fund Misfires

Now, let's take a look at three market misfires.

AIG International Dividend Strategy C (SIETX): This fund has an expense ratio of 2.55% and a management fee of 1%. Without even doing any in-depth analysis, just the fact that you are paying more in fees than you're earning in returns is reason enough not to invest. SIETX is a Non US - Equity option, focusing their investments acoss emerging and developed markets, and can often extend across cap levels too. The fund has lagged performance-wise, so perhaps a simpler index future investing strategy might be more effective.

Catalyst MLP & Infrastructure I (MLXIX). Expense ratio: 1.43%. Management fee: 1%. Over the last 5 years, this fund has generated annual returns of -6.68%.

Federated Government Income Securities A (FGOAX) - 1% expense ratio, 0.6% management fee. FGOAX is a Government Mortgage - Intermediate mutual fund; these funds focus on the mortgage-backed securities (MBS) market and specifially, securities that have at least three years, but less than 10, to maturity. FGOAX has generated annual returns of 0.93% over the last five years. Ouch!

3 Top Ranked Mutual Funds

Now that you've seen the worst Zacks Ranked mutual funds, let's have a look at some of the highest ranked funds with the lowest fees.

MFS Mid-Cap Growth Fund R2 (MCPRX): Expense ratio: 1.34%. Management fee: 0.69%. MCPRX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These funds aim to target companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion that are also expected to exhibit more extensive growth opportunities for investors than their peers. This fund has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 13.39%.

Franklin International Growth Adviser (FNGZX): Expense ratio: 0.8%. Management fee: 0.75%. FNGZX is a Non US - Equity option, focusing their investments acoss emerging and developed markets, and can often extend across cap levels too. FNGZX has managed to produce a robust 10.41% over the last five years.

MSIF Global Quality Portfolio I (MGQIX): Expense ratio: 0.89%. Management fee: 0.7%. MGQIX is a Global - Equity mutual fund investing in bigger markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan; these kinds of funds aren't limited by geography. MGQIX has produced a 12% over the last five years.

Bottom Line

Along these lines, there you have it - if your financial guide has you put your money into any of our "Mutual Fund Misfires of the Market," there is a strong likelihood that they are either dormant at the worst possible time, inept, or (in all probability) filling their pockets with high fee commissions at the cost of your financial objectives.

