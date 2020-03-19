3 Mutual Fund Misfires to Avoid - March 19, 2020

You may need to start looking for a new financial advisor if your current one has put any of these high-fee, low-return "Mutual Fund Misfires of the Market" into your portfolio.

High fees plus poor performance: It's a pretty simple formula for a bad mutual fund. Some are worse than others - and some are so bad that they have earned a "Strong Sell" on the Zacks Rank, the lowest ranking of the nearly 19,000 mutual funds we rank daily.

Below, you'll read about some of the funds included in our current list of "Mutual Fund Misfires of the Market." And if by chance you're invested in any of these misfires, we'll help and review some of our highest Zacks Ranked mutual funds.

3 Mutual Fund Misfires

Now, let's take a look at three market misfires.

Pacific Advisors Small Cap A (PASMX): 5.43% expense ratio and 0.75% management fee. PASMX is a Small Cap Value mutual fund option, which typically invest in companies with market caps under $2 billion. With a five year after-expenses return of -2.42%, you're mostly paying more in fees than returns.

Transamerica Emerging Markets Equity C (CEMTX): 2.18% expense ratio, 0.92% management fee. CEMTX is a part of the Non US - Equity fund category, many of which will focus across all cap levels, and will typically allocate their investments between emerging and developed markets. This fund has an annual returns of 1.98% over the last five years. Another fund guilty of having investors pay more in fees than returns.

Leader Total Return A (LCATX) - 2.3% expense ratio, 0.75% management fee. This fund has yielded yearly returns of 0.91% in the course of the last five years. Too bad!

3 Top Ranked Mutual Funds

Since you've seen the most noticeably lowest Zacks Ranked mutual funds, how about we take a look at some of the top ranked mutual funds with the least fees.

T. Rowe Price Media & Telecomm (PRMTX): 0.76% expense ratio and 0.64% management fee. PRMTX is a Sector - Tech mutual fund, allowing investors to own a stake in a notoriously volatile sector with a much more diversified approach. With an annual return of 16.06% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

BlackRock Mid Cap Growth Equity I (CMGIX) has an expense ratio of 0.8% and management fee of 0.67%. CMGIX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These funds aim to target companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion that are also expected to exhibit more extensive growth opportunities for investors than their peers. With annual returns of 15.75% over the last five years, this is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

Vanguard Capital Opportunity Investor (VHCOX) has an expense ratio of 0.44% and management fee of 0.42%. VHCOX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With annual returns of 12.38% over the last five years, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

Bottom Line

Along these lines, there you have it - if your financial guide has you put your money into any of our "Mutual Fund Misfires of the Market," there is a strong likelihood that they are either dormant at the worst possible time, inept, or (in all probability) filling their pockets with high fee commissions at the cost of your financial objectives.

