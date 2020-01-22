3 Mutual Fund Misfires to Avoid - January 22, 2020

You may need to start looking for a new financial advisor if your current one has put any of these high-fee, low-return "Mutual Fund Misfires of the Market" into your portfolio.

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: If the fund has high fees and performs poorly, it's not good. Of course, there's a range - but when a mutual fund earns a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) that means it's among the worst of roughly 19,000 funds we rate each day.

Below, you'll read about some of the funds included in our current list of "Mutual Fund Misfires of the Market." And if by chance you're invested in any of these misfires, we'll help and review some of our highest Zacks Ranked mutual funds.

3 Mutual Fund Misfires

Now, let's take a look at three market misfires.

Invesco Global Mkt Neutral Fd Cl A (MKNAX): 1.49% expense ratio and 0.95% management fee. MKNAX is a Market Neutral - Equity mutual fund. Their portfolios typically hold 50% of their securities in a long position, and 50% in a short position. With a five year after-costs return of -5.02%, you're for the most part paying more in charges than returns.

AQR Style Premia Alternative R6 (QSPRX): QSPRX is a Long Short - Equity option. These funds' investment strategy consists of minimizing overall market exposure, while at the same time taking long positions in equities that are expected to appreciate and short positions in equities that are projected to decline. QSPRX offers an expense ratio of 1.4% and annual returns of -0.41% over the last five years. Even if this fund can be positioned as a hedge during the recent bull-market, paying more in fees than returns over the long-term should never be an acceptable result.

Goldman Sachs N-11 Equity Fund Institutional (GSYIX) - 1.33% expense ratio, 1.13% management fee. This fund has yielded yearly returns of -2.41% in the course of the last five years. Too bad!

3 Top Ranked Mutual Funds

Since you've seen the most noticeably lowest Zacks Ranked mutual funds, how about we take a look at some of the top ranked mutual funds with the least fees.

AllianzGI BestStyles US Equit Instl (ABTLX): 0.45% expense ratio and 0.3% management fee. ABTLX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. With an annual return of 10.45% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

American Funds AMCAP R2E (RAEBX) has an expense ratio of 1.15% and management fee of 0.3%. RAEBX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With annual returns of 10.21% over the last five years, this is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

Congress Mid Cap Growth Retail (CMIDX): Expense ratio: 1.08%. Management fee: 0.6%. CMIDX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These mutual funds choose companies with a stock market valuation between $2 billion and $10 billion. CMIDX has produced a 10.65% over the last five years.

Bottom Line

These examples underscore the huge range in quality of mutual funds - from the really bad to the astonishingly good. There is no reason for your advisor to keep your money in any fund that charges more than you get in return (unless they're getting something out of it, like a high commission).

