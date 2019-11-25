3 Mutual Fund Misfires To Avoid In Your Retirement Portfolio - November 25, 2019

You may need to start looking for a new financial advisor if your current one has put any of these high-fee, low-return "Mutual Fund Misfires of the Market" into your portfolio.

High fees plus poor performance: It's a pretty simple formula for a bad mutual fund. Some are worse than others - and some are so bad that they have earned a "Strong Sell" on the Zacks Rank, the lowest ranking of the nearly 19,000 mutual funds we rank daily.

Below, you'll read about some of the funds included in our current list of "Mutual Fund Misfires of the Market." And if by chance you're invested in any of these misfires, we'll help and review some of our highest Zacks Ranked mutual funds.

3 Mutual Fund Misfires

Now, let's take a look at three market misfires.

BTS Tactical Fixed Income A (BTFAX): Expense ratio: 1.49%. Management fee: 1%. After expenses, the 5 year return is 0.66%, meaning your fees are far higher than the fund's returns.

Catalyst Hedged Futures Strategy C (HFXCX): HFXCX is a Long Short - Equity option. These funds' investment strategy consists of minimizing overall market exposure, while at the same time taking long positions in equities that are expected to appreciate and short positions in equities that are projected to decline. HFXCX offers an expense ratio of 3.08% and annual returns of -4.82% over the last five years. Even if this fund can be positioned as a hedge during the recent bull-market, paying more in fees than returns over the long-term should never be an acceptable result.

Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure A (BGLAX) - 1.35% expense ratio, 0.85% management fee. BGLAX is a Global - Equity mutual fund, which invests their assets in large markets, leveraging the global economy. BGLAX has generated annual returns of 0.13% over the last five years. Ouch!

3 Top Ranked Mutual Funds

Now that we've covered our "worst offender" list, let's take a look at some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with some of the lowest fees you may want to consider.

MFS Growth R6 (MFEKX): Expense ratio: 0.57%. Management fee: 0.55%. MFEKX is an All Cap Growth mutual fund with holdings across small, medium, and large-cap levels in order to increase diversification. This fund has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 14.61%.

Janus Henderson Research N (JRANX) has an expense ratio of 0.54% and management fee of 0.56%. JRANX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. Thanks to yearly returns of 11.59% over the last five years, JRANX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

KP Large Cap Equity Institutional (KPLCX): Expense ratio: 0.3%. Management fee: 0.24%. KPLCX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. KPLCX has produced a 10.69% over the last five years.

Bottom Line

So, there you have it - if your advisor has you invested in any of our "Mutual Fund Misfires of the Market," there is a good probability that they are either asleep at the wheel, incompetent, or (most likely) lining their pockets with high fee commissions at your financial expense.

