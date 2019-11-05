3 Mutual Fund Misfires To Avoid In Your Retirement Portfolio - November 05, 2019

If your financial advisor made you buy any of these "Mutual Fund Misfires of the Market" with high expenses and low returns, you need to reassess your advisor.

High fees coupled with poor results: It's a straightforward equation for an awful mutual fund. Some are more regrettable than others - and some are bad to the point that they have got a "Strong Sell" from our Zacks Rank, the lowest positioning of the almost 19,000 mutual funds we rank every day.

Below, you'll read about some of the funds included in our current list of "Mutual Fund Misfires of the Market." And if by chance you're invested in any of these misfires, we'll help and review some of our highest Zacks Ranked mutual funds.

3 Mutual Fund Misfires

Now, let's take a look at three market misfires.

Lord Abbett Inflation Focused A (LIFAX): 0.68% expense ratio and 0.3% management fee. LIFAX is a Government - Bonds fund, which holds securities issued by the U.S. federal government. This category stretches across the curve, meaning the yields and interest rate sensitivity will vary. With a five year after-costs return of -0.62%, you're for the most part paying more in charges than returns.

ClearBridge International Small Cap C (LCOCX). Expense ratio: 2.12%. Management fee: 0.3%. Over the last 5 years, this fund has generated annual returns of -0.38%.

Templeton Global Bond R (FGBRX) - 1.12% expense ratio, 0.48% management fee. This fund has yielded yearly returns of 0.3% in the course of the last five years. Too bad!

3 Top Ranked Mutual Funds

Since you've seen the most noticeably lowest Zacks Ranked mutual funds, how about we take a look at some of the top ranked mutual funds with the least fees.

JPMorgan Large Cap Growth C (OLGCX) is a fund that has an expense ratio of 1.43%, and a management fee of 0.5%. OLGCX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With yearly returns of 13.36% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

Harbor Large Cap Value Investor (HILVX) has an expense ratio of 1.05% and management fee of 0.6%. HILVX is a part of the Large Cap Value category, and invests in equities with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. With annual returns of 10.75% over the last five years, this is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

Putnam Small Cap Growth A (PNSAX) has an expense ratio of 1.21% and management fee of 0.57%. PNSAX is a Small Cap Growth mutual fund and tends to feature small companies in up-and-coming industries and markets. With annual returns of 10.11% over the last five years, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

Bottom Line

These examples underscore the huge range in quality of mutual funds - from the really bad to the astonishingly good. There is no reason for your advisor to keep your money in any fund that charges more than you get in return (unless they're getting something out of it, like a high commission).

If you have concerns or any doubts about your investment advisor, read our just-released report:

4 Warning Signs That Your Advisor Might be Sabotaging Your Financial Future

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.