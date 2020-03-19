3 Mutual Fund Misfires To Avoid In Your Retirement Portfolio - March 19, 2020

If your advisor has you invested in any of these "Mutual Fund Misfires of the Market" with high fees and low returns, you need to rethink your advisor.

High fees coupled with poor results: It's a straightforward equation for an awful mutual fund. Some are more regrettable than others - and some are bad to the point that they have got a "Strong Sell" from our Zacks Rank, the lowest positioning of the almost 19,000 mutual funds we rank every day.

Below, you'll read about some of the funds included in our current list of "Mutual Fund Misfires of the Market." And if by chance you're invested in any of these misfires, we'll help and review some of our highest Zacks Ranked mutual funds.

3 Mutual Fund Misfires

Now, let's take a look at three market misfires.

MainStay Unconstrained Bond B (MASBX): 2.04% expense ratio and 0.57% management fee. MASBX is a Diversified Bonds investment option; these funds give investors exposure to a variety of fixed income types that span across different issuers, maturities, and credit levels. With a five year after-expenses return of 1.43%, you're mostly paying more in fees than returns.

Pacific Advisors Balanced A (PAABX): 6.34% expense ratio, 0.75% management fee. PAABX is a part of the Allocation Balanced fund category; these funds like to invest in a variety of asset types, finding a balance between stocks, bonds, cash, and sometimes even precious metals and commodities; they are mostly categorized by their respective asset allocation. This fund has an annual returns of -2.45% over the last five years. Another fund guilty of having investors pay more in fees than returns.

Ivy Natural Resources A (IGNAX) - 1.78% expense ratio, 0.85% management fee. This fund has yielded yearly returns of -4.9% in the course of the last five years. Too bad!

3 Top Ranked Mutual Funds

There you have it: some prime examples of truly bad mutual funds. In contrast, here are a few funds that have achieved high Zacks Ranks and have low fees.

Loomis Sayles Small Cap Growth Retail (LCGRX): 1.19% expense ratio and 0.75% management fee. LCGRX is a Small Cap Growth mutual fund and tends to feature small companies in up-and-coming industries and markets. With an annual return of 11.23% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

MFS Mid-Cap Growth Fund A (OTCAX) has an expense ratio of 1.09% and management fee of 0.69%. OTCAX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These funds aim to target companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion that are also expected to exhibit more extensive growth opportunities for investors than their peers. Thanks to yearly returns of 12.41% over the last five years, OTCAX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

BlackRock Advantage Large Cap Growth A (BMCAX) is an attractive fund with a five-year annualized return of 11.04% and an expense ratio of just 0.87%. BMCAX is a part of the Large Cap Growth mutual fund category, which invest in many large U.S. companies that are expected to grow much faster compared to other large-cap stocks.

Bottom Line

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that is not the case, and your advisor has you invested in any of the funds on our "worst offender" list, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.

Do You Know the Top 9 Retirement Investing Mistakes?

Whether you're planning to retire early or not, don't let investing mistakes derail your plans.

If you have $500,000 or more to invest and want to learn more, click the link to download our free report, 9 Retirement Mistakes that will Ruin Your Retirement.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.