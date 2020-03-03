3 Mutual Fund Misfires To Avoid In Your Retirement Portfolio - March 03, 2020

If your advisor has you invested in any of these "Mutual Fund Misfires of the Market" with high fees and low returns, you need to rethink your advisor.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance and fees. Our Zacks Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds has identified some of the worst of the worst mutual funds you should avoid, the funds with the highest fees and poorest long-term performance.

Below, you'll read about some of the funds included in our current list of "Mutual Fund Misfires of the Market." And if by chance you're invested in any of these misfires, we'll help and review some of our highest Zacks Ranked mutual funds.

3 Mutual Fund Misfires

Now, let's take a look at three market misfires.

Sirius S&P Strategic Large Cap Allc (SSPLX): Expense ratio: 1.9%. Management fee: 1.2%. After expenses, the 5 year return is 0.32%, meaning your fees are far higher than the fund's returns.

Pacific Advisors Small Cap I (PGISX). Expense ratio: 5.21%. Management fee: 1.2%. Over the last 5 years, this fund has generated annual returns of -1.07%.

Transamerica Emerging Markets Equity C (CEMTX) - 2.18% expense ratio, 0.92% management fee. CEMTX is a Non US - Equity option, focusing their investments acoss emerging and developed markets, and can often extend across cap levels too. CEMTX has generated annual returns of 1.98% over the last five years. Ouch!

3 Top Ranked Mutual Funds

There you have it: some prime examples of truly bad mutual funds. In contrast, here are a few funds that have achieved high Zacks Ranks and have low fees.

Loomis Sayles Small Cap Growth N (LSSNX): 0.82% expense ratio and 0.75% management fee. LSSNX is a Small Cap Growth mutual fund and tends to feature small companies in up-and-coming industries and markets. With an annual return of 11.63% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

MassMutual Select Equity Opportunities R5 (MFVSX) has an expense ratio of 0.84% and management fee of 0.69%. MFVSX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. With annual returns of 10.73% over the last five years, this is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

Janus Henderson Enterprise N (JDMNX): Expense ratio: 0.66%. Management fee: 0.64%. JDMNX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These funds aim to target companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion that are also expected to exhibit more extensive growth opportunities for investors than their peers. JDMNX has produced a 14.59% over the last five years.

Bottom Line

Along these lines, there you have it - if your financial guide has you put your money into any of our "Mutual Fund Misfires of the Market," there is a strong likelihood that they are either dormant at the worst possible time, inept, or (in all probability) filling their pockets with high fee commissions at the cost of your financial objectives.

Do You Know the Top 9 Retirement Investing Mistakes?

Whether you're planning to retire early or not, don't let investing mistakes derail your plans.

If you have $500,000 or more to invest and want to learn more, click the link to download our free report, 9 Retirement Mistakes that will Ruin Your Retirement.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.