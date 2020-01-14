3 Mutual Fund Misfires To Avoid In Your Retirement Portfolio - January 14, 2020

If your financial advisor made you buy any of these "Mutual Fund Misfires of the Market" with high expenses and low returns, you need to reassess your advisor.

High fees plus poor performance: It's a pretty simple formula for a bad mutual fund. Some are worse than others - and some are so bad that they have earned a "Strong Sell" on the Zacks Rank, the lowest ranking of the nearly 19,000 mutual funds we rank daily.

First, let's break down some of the funds currently part of our "Mutual Fund Misfires of the Market." If you happen to have put your money into any of these misfires, we'll help assess some of our best Zacks Ranked mutual funds.

3 Mutual Fund Misfires

Now, let's take a look at three market misfires.

Victory INCORE Low Duration Bond K (RLDKX): 1.27% expense ratio and 0.45% management fee. RLDKX is an Investment Grade Bond - Short fund. By investing in bonds that mature in less than two years, Investment Grade Bond - Short funds are focused on the short end of the curve. With a five year after-expenses return of 1.03%, you're mostly paying more in fees than returns.

Gabelli Focus Five Fund I (GWSIX): 1.46% expense ratio, 1% management fee. GWSIX is a Small Cap Value mutual fund, investing in small companies with stock market valuation less than $2 billion. This fund has an annual returns of -0.95% over the last five years. Another fund guilty of having investors pay more in fees than returns.

Highland Long/Short Equity C (HEOCX): Expense ratio: 3.53%. Management fee: 2.25%. HEOCX is a Long Short - Equity fund, and these funds aim to minimize exposure to the broader market, taking long positions in equities that are expected to appreciate and short positions in equities that are projected to decline. With annual returns of just 1.12%, it's no surprise this fund has received Zacks' "Strong Sell" ranking.

3 Top Ranked Mutual Funds

Since you've seen the most noticeably lowest Zacks Ranked mutual funds, how about we take a look at some of the top ranked mutual funds with the least fees.

Columbia Global Equity Fund R5 (RGERX): Expense ratio: 1%. Management fee: 0.87%. RGERX is a Global - Equity mutual fund investing in bigger markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan; these kinds of funds aren't limited by geography. This fund has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 10.64%.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth K (FBGKX) has an expense ratio of 0.7% and management fee of 0.64%. FBGKX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With annual returns of 13.02% over the last five years, this is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

Principal Capital Appreciation I (PWCIX) has an expense ratio of 0.47% and management fee of 0.47%. PWCIX is classified as a Large Cap Blend fund. More often than not, Large Cap Blend mutual funds invest in companies with a market cap of over $10 billion. Buying stakes in bigger companies offer these funds more stability, and are well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. With annual returns of 11.18% over the last five years, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

Bottom Line

Along these lines, there you have it - if your financial guide has you put your money into any of our "Mutual Fund Misfires of the Market," there is a strong likelihood that they are either dormant at the worst possible time, inept, or (in all probability) filling their pockets with high fee commissions at the cost of your financial objectives.

