3 Mutual Fund Misfires To Avoid In Your Retirement Portfolio - February 26, 2020

If your advisor has you invested in any of these "Mutual Fund Misfires of the Market" with high fees and low returns, you need to rethink your advisor.

High fees coupled with poor results: It's a straightforward equation for an awful mutual fund. Some are more regrettable than others - and some are bad to the point that they have got a "Strong Sell" from our Zacks Rank, the lowest positioning of the almost 19,000 mutual funds we rank every day.

Below, you'll read about some of the funds included in our current list of "Mutual Fund Misfires of the Market." And if by chance you're invested in any of these misfires, we'll help and review some of our highest Zacks Ranked mutual funds.

3 Mutual Fund Misfires

Now, let's take a look at three market misfires.

Ascendant Deep Value Convertibles I (AEQIX): Expense ratio: 1.91%. Management fee: 1.15%. After expenses, the 5 year return is 0.8%, meaning your fees are far higher than the fund's returns.

Goldman Sachs N-11 Equity Fund IR (GSYRX). Expense ratio: 1.49%. Management fee: 1.15%. Over the last 5 years, this fund has generated annual returns of -2.53%.

Janus Henderson Europe Focus C (HFECX) - 2.06% expense ratio, 0.98% management fee. HFECX is one of many Europe - Equity mutual funds, which are known for investing their assets in stocks based in countries like Great Britain, Germany, France, Italy, and Spain. HFECX has generated annual returns of 0.2% over the last five years. Ouch!

3 Top Ranked Mutual Funds

There you have it: some prime examples of truly bad mutual funds. In contrast, here are a few funds that have achieved high Zacks Ranks and have low fees.

MFS International Value Fund R6 (MINJX): Expense ratio: 0.62%. Management fee: 0.61%. MINJX is a part of the Non US - Equity fund category, many of which will focus across all cap levels, and will typically allocate their investments between emerging and developed markets. This fund has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 10.24%.

AQR TM Large Cap Momentum Style I (ATMOX): Expense ratio: 0.4%. Management fee: 0.25%. ATMOX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. ATMOX has managed to produce a robust 10.32% over the last five years.

JPMorgan Mid Cap Growth Fund R5 (JMGFX) is an attractive fund with a five-year annualized return of 12.2% and an expense ratio of just 0.78%. JMGFX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These mutual funds choose companies with a stock market valuation between $2 billion and $10 billion.

Bottom Line

So, there you have it - if your advisor has you invested in any of our "Mutual Fund Misfires of the Market," there is a good probability that they are either asleep at the wheel, incompetent, or (most likely) lining their pockets with high fee commissions at your financial expense.

