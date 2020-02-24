3 Mutual Fund Misfires to Avoid - February 24, 2020

If your financial advisor made you buy any of these "Mutual Fund Misfires of the Market" with high expenses and low returns, you need to reassess your advisor.

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: If the fund has high fees and performs poorly, it's not good. Of course, there's a range - but when a mutual fund earns a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) that means it's among the worst of roughly 19,000 funds we rate each day.

First, let's break down some of the funds currently part of our "Mutual Fund Misfires of the Market." If you happen to have put your money into any of these misfires, we'll help assess some of our best Zacks Ranked mutual funds.

3 Mutual Fund Misfires

Now, let's take a look at three market misfires.

Catalyst MLP & Infrastructure I (MLXIX): 1.43% expense ratio and 1.25% management fee. MLXIX is a Sector - Energy mutual fund, which encompasses a wide range of vastly changing and vitally important industries throughout this massive global sector. With a five year after-costs return of -6.68%, you're for the most part paying more in charges than returns.

Goldman Sachs Dynamic Allocation C (GDCFX): 1.92% expense ratio, 0.79%. GDCFX is classified as an Allocation Balanced fund, which seeks to invest in a balance of asset types, like stocks, bonds, and cash, and including precious metals or commodities is not unusual. This fund has yearly returns of -0.54% over the most recent five years. Another fund liable of having investors pay more in charges than what they receive in return.

James Alpha Multi-StrtgyAltIncFd I (JAIMX) - 3.14% expense ratio, 2% management fee. This fund has yielded yearly returns of 1.89% in the course of the last five years. Too bad!

3 Top Ranked Mutual Funds

Since you've seen the most noticeably lowest Zacks Ranked mutual funds, how about we take a look at some of the top ranked mutual funds with the least fees.

Janus Henderson Research T (JAMRX): 0.77% expense ratio and 0.53% management fee. JAMRX is a part of the Large Cap Growth mutual fund category, which invest in many large U.S. companies that are expected to grow much faster compared to other large-cap stocks. With an annual return of 12.1% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

MSIF International Advantage A (MFAPX) has an expense ratio of 1.28% and management fee of 0.8%. MFAPX is a Global - Equity mutual fund investing in bigger markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan; these kinds of funds aren't limited by geography. Thanks to yearly returns of 13.54% over the last five years, MFAPX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

Columbia Select Large Cap Equity Fund R5 (CLCRX) has an expense ratio of 0.47% and management fee of 0.76%. CLCRX is classified as a Large Cap Blend fund. More often than not, Large Cap Blend mutual funds invest in companies with a market cap of over $10 billion. Buying stakes in bigger companies offer these funds more stability, and are well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. With yearly returns of 11.69% over the last five years, this fund is well-diversified with a long reputation of salutary performance.

Bottom Line

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that is not the case, and your advisor has you invested in any of the funds on our "worst offender" list, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.

