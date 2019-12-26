3 Mutual Fund Misfires to Avoid - December 26, 2019

You may need to start looking for a new financial advisor if your current one has put any of these high-fee, low-return "Mutual Fund Misfires of the Market" into your portfolio.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance and fees. Our Zacks Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds has identified some of the worst of the worst mutual funds you should avoid, the funds with the highest fees and poorest long-term performance.

First, let's break down some of the funds currently part of our "Mutual Fund Misfires of the Market." If you happen to have put your money into any of these misfires, we'll help assess some of our best Zacks Ranked mutual funds.

3 Mutual Fund Misfires

Now, let's take a look at three market misfires.

Ascendant Deep Value Convertibles I (AEQIX): 2.15% expense ratio and 1.15% management fee. AEQIX is a Global - Equity mutual fund. These funds invest in large markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan, and operate with very few geographical limitations. With a five year after-expenses return of 0.07%, you're mostly paying more in fees than returns.

Ashmore Emerge Markets Local Current Bond C (ELBCX): 1.97% expense ratio, 0.95%. ELBCX is part of the International Bond - Emerging section. International Bond - Emerging funds offer a unique type of geographic diversification by focusing on fixed income securities from emerging nations around the globe. This fund has yearly returns of -0.73% over the most recent five years. Another fund liable of having investors pay more in charges than what they receive in return.

361 Managed Futures Strategy I (AMFZX) - 1.89% expense ratio, 1.59% management fee. This fund has yielded yearly returns of 1.54% in the course of the last five years. Too bad!

3 Top Ranked Mutual Funds

There you have it: some prime examples of truly bad mutual funds. In contrast, here are a few funds that have achieved high Zacks Ranks and have low fees.

Victory Sycamore Established Value Y (VEVYX) is a fund that has an expense ratio of 0.62%, and a management fee of 0.45%. VEVYX is a Mid Cap Value mutual funds that aims to target medium-sized companies that possess strong value and income opportunities for investors. With yearly returns of 10.46% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

Johnson Enhanced Return Fund (JENHX) is a stand out fund. JENHX is a part of the Allocation Balanced fund category; these funds like to invest in a variety of asset types, finding a balance between stocks, bonds, cash, and sometimes even precious metals and commodities; they are mostly categorized by their respective asset allocation. With five-year annualized performance of 10.89% and expense ratio of 0.3%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

Nationwide Growth Fund IS (NGISX) is an attractive fund with a five-year annualized return of 12.01% and an expense ratio of just 0.76%. NGISX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks.

Bottom Line

So, there you have it - if your advisor has you invested in any of our "Mutual Fund Misfires of the Market," there is a good probability that they are either asleep at the wheel, incompetent, or (most likely) lining their pockets with high fee commissions at your financial expense.

Do You Know the Top 9 Retirement Investing Mistakes?

Whether you're planning to retire early or not, don't let investing mistakes derail your plans.

If you have $500,000 or more to invest and want to learn more, click the link to download our free report, 9 Retirement Mistakes that will Ruin Your Retirement.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.