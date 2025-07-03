3 Must-Watch U.S. Airline Stocks Ahead of a Busy July 4 Weekend

Despite some tariff-induced hiccups, the overall air travel demand scenario in the United States has remained impressive. Moreover, the decline in oil prices, with signs of hostilities easing between Iran and Israel, is a tailwind for airlines. This is because fuel expenses are a significant input cost for airlines. Cooling inflation and easing geopolitical tensions have boosted consumer sentiment.

Given this rosy backdrop, airlines in the United States are likely to make hay by attracting significant traffic during the July 4 (America’s 249th birthday) weekend. The bullish expectation of the Transportation Security Administration or TSA pertaining to traffic volumes during the Fourth of July holiday weekend highlights the encouraging scenario. We believe that investors interested in the Zacks Transportation - Airline industry would do well to keep U.S. airline stocks like SkyWest SKYW, Delta Air Lines DAL and Allegiant Travel Company ALGT on their radar. Driven by the travel surge, the Federal Aviation Administration expects the July 4 week this year to be the busiest in 15 years.

Upbeat Price Performance of the Airline Industry

The industry has gained more than 34% over the past three months, outperforming the S&P 500 Index.

3-Month Price Comparison

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

TSA’s Projection

The TSA anticipates screening more than 18.5 million passengers over the Fourth of July holiday weekend. The busiest day is likely to be July 6. To cater to the increased demand, U.S. airlines will be operating 4% more flights than in 2024. This translates into roughly 27,000 daily scheduled flights.

Highlighting the upbeat air travel demand scenario, the TSA stated that it screened nearly 3.1 million travelers on June 22, making it the busiest single day in the agency’s history. Additionally, TSA recorded four of its busiest days in history this year—June 22, May 23, June 19, and May 22. On each of those four days, more than 2.9 million passengers were screened.

Given this encouraging scenario, we have highlighted three airline stocks that investors should closely monitor.

Our Choices

SkyWest is based in St. George, UT. SkyWest operates as a regional airline in the United States through its subsidiary SkyWest Airlines. It offers high-quality regional service to airports located primarily in the Midwestern and Western United States, as well as Mexico and Canada.

Low fuel costs are aiding the bottom line. The stock has gained 32% over the past three months. SKYW’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the last four quarters by an average of 17.1%. SkyWest currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

SkyWest Price and EPS Surprise

SkyWest, Inc. price-eps-surprise | SkyWest, Inc. Quote

Delta is based in Atlanta, GA. The carrier is being well-served by the upbeat air travel demand scenario and low fuel costs. Efforts to reward its shareholders also bode well. DAL’s liquidity position is also good. Highlighting its shareholder-friendly stance, the airline’s management announced a 25% hike in the quarterly dividend payout last month. This was the second dividend increase announced by Delta since it resumed quarterly dividend payments following the COVID-induced hiatus.

Delta’s earnings surpassed estimates in two of the last four quarters and missed the mark twice. The average beat was 4%. The stock has gained 34% over the past three months. Delta currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Delta Air Lines Price and EPS Surprise

Delta Air Lines, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Delta Air Lines, Inc. Quote

Allegiant Travel is gaining from a buoyant air travel demand scenario. Efforts to upgrade its fleet are praiseworthy as well. ALGT aims to end 2025 with a fleet size of 122.

ALGT’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the last four quarters and missed the mark once. The average beat was 32.7%. Allegiant currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Allegiant Travel Company Price and EPS Surprise

Allegiant Travel Company price-eps-surprise | Allegiant Travel Company Quote

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SkyWest, Inc. (SKYW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.