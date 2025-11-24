3 Must-Watch Stocks Amid the Growing Gig Economy Popularity

An updated edition of the Oct. 6, 2025 article.

The gig economy has continued to gain remarkable momentum in recent years, particularly following the pandemic, which reshaped global attitudes toward work and flexibility. This theme has fundamentally transformed traditional employment structures by allowing individuals to choose their own schedules, define their workload and even select the environment in which they work. As both businesses and workers increasingly seek adaptable and innovative work models, the gig economy has flourished and become an influential force in today’s labor market.

At the heart of this widespread appeal is the promise of a better work-life balance. For many individuals, the opportunity to be their own boss outweighs the certainty of a fixed paycheck. Gig work allows people to decide when they work, how long they work and the kind of projects they take on. This freedom often makes traditional employment — with its rigid schedules and limited personal control — feel restrictive by comparison. As a result, increasing numbers of people are choosing flexibility, even if it means accepting less predictable income.

The gig economy, driven by its emphasis on flexibility and choice, has made everyday life more convenient through services like ride-hailing from Uber UBER and Lyft LYFT, as well as food delivery from DoorDash DASH, all of which depend extensively on gig workers to function. In the same vein, freelance platforms, such as Upwork UPWK and Fiverr FVRR, connect skilled independent professionals with businesses looking for short-term talent or project-based assistance. The rapid expansion of these companies underscores the widespread appeal of working autonomously and having greater control over when and how work is performed.

The rapidly shifting landscape of the gig economy is clearly reflected in its robust growth outlook. According to Business Research Insights, the global gig market is projected to climb from $582.2 billion in 2025 to $2.18 trillion by 2034, supported by an impressive 15.8% compound annual growth rate over this period.

The figures underscore the significant opportunities emerging for companies connected to the gig economy. For investors, the gig economy presents a compelling mix of growth, innovation and long-term opportunities. If you’re looking to capitalize on this trend, our Gig Economy screen can help you identify promising stocks in this arena. Those seeking potential solid returns may want to keep an eye on companies like Lyft, DoorDash and Amazon AMZN.

Ready to uncover more transformative thematic investment ideas? Explore 36 cutting-edge investment themes with Zacks Thematic Investing Screens and discover your next big opportunity.

3 Stocks to Watch

Amazon’s reach extends far beyond traditional e-commerce, making it a significant contributor to the gig economy through flexible, short-term work opportunities provided by programs like Flex, Delivery Service Partners (“DSP”), Mechanical Turk (MTurk) and its cloud arm, Amazon Web Services (“AWS”).

Launched in 2015, Flex allows drivers to deliver packages using their vehicles, offering adaptable schedules and an additional source of income. Building on this model, DSP was introduced in 2018 to help entrepreneurs create delivery businesses by hiring drivers, leasing vans and managing local logistics. In the digital space, MTurk connects companies with a global pool of freelancers who complete microtasks such as data labeling and survey participation. At the same time, AWS underpins much of the gig economy’s technological infrastructure, powering platforms like Uber and DoorDash to ensure fast and reliable performance.

Through the integration of delivery services, crowdsourcing and cloud computing, Amazon has established itself as a major force in the gig economy. Its initiatives not only support business efficiency but also create meaningful earning opportunities for gig workers. The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

DoorDash holds a strong position in the U.S. food delivery market, commanding a market share of more than 65%. Its reliance on the gig economy is evident in its model of linking customers with independent contractors (delivery drivers) for delivering food and other items. This approach allows DoorDash to maintain a flexible, on-demand workforce while keeping operational costs low.

Using the DoorDash Dasher app, customers can order restaurant meals or retail products. Dashers then collect the items from the respective restaurant or store and deliver them to the customer. Aside from safe transportation and a smartphone, the app provides all the necessary tools for Dashers to complete deliveries from restaurants, convenience stores, pharmacies and even pet shops.

The gig economy framework enables DoorDash to expand rapidly and adapt to varying demand across locations. Drivers benefit from the freedom to work part-time or full-time and set their own schedules, allowing them to earn on their own terms. By continually enhancing its platform and offering incentives to Dashers, DoorDash is able to keep pace with the growing appetite for on-demand deliveries. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Lyft remains one of the leading names in the ride-hailing space, giving drivers a flexible avenue to earn income using their personal vehicles. Most of the company’s revenues are generated through ridesharing services, where drivers pay platform fees and commissions. In addition to traditional ride-hailing, Lyft’s offerings span shared rides, electric bike and scooter rentals, as well as collaborations with public transit networks.

While competition with Uber is intense, Lyft sets itself apart through its emphasis on sustainability and community-oriented services. The company is also expanding its reach through strategic partnerships — including arrangements with DoorDash and autonomous vehicle innovators such as Mobileye, May Mobility and Nexar — aimed at driving growth.

Through continuous innovation and by enabling flexible earning opportunities, Lyft demonstrates the importance and potential of gig-powered transportation models, solidifying its role in today’s evolving workforce. The stock currently holds a Zacks Rank #2.

